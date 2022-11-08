Lightning Round: Welcome Back, Atlanta Thrashers

It’s been 11 years since the bird has been on the ice in the NHL. In just over a month, the Thrasher will return to North American professional hockey. On December 16th, the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL will don limited-edition Atlanta Thrashers jerseys in their game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets (yes the current iteration of those very Thrashers) will auction off the jerseys after the game and there will be Thrashers merchandise for sale at the arena.

It’s a project that has been in the making since May when the Gladiators sought permission from from the league for the intellectual property rights for the defunct franchise. Now the only question now is will the Gladiators outdraw the Coyotes on that night (Arizona hosts the New York Islanders on the 16th).

Lightning / NHL News

Myers may be on his way to Syracuse soon [Raw Charge]

The numbers game (and waivers clock) may not be in Phillipe Myers favor. Geo goes in depth as to why sending him to the Crunch may be an option.

Crunch Wrap: Trust the process [Raw Charge]

They may have gone 1-2 on the week, but they are starting to come into shape. Could we see a Ben Groulx-esque run pretty soon?

Lightning focusing on limiting open looks in their own end [Tampa Bay Times]

“The problem was, when we gave up a (scoring) chance it was a ten-beller,” coach Jon Cooper said following the 5-3 win. “And that’s something we need to tidy up. There were just too many Grade-A chances in the slot.”

Well said, Coach.

Stock up, stock down for the Tampa Bay Lightning [The Hockey Writers]

A good week for Nick Perbix and the top line.

They thought they could get away with it [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Our friends over at SCoC write about the Boston Bruins and their utter failure at signing Mitchell Miller.

NHL Weekend Power Rankings [The Athletic]

The Bolts are back in the Top 5 for Sean McIndoe despite a “comical” win against the Ottawa Senators.

NHL Three Stars of the Week [NHL.com]

Jason Robertson (4 goals, 4 assists), Nathan MacKinnon (0 goals, 7 assists in 2 games), and Erik Karlsson (4 goals, 4 assists) were your three stars. I thought Kucherov might have had a shot, but these selections are fine.

"Pierre Dorion is very loyal. D.J. has done a good job and he's shown that he can win," says Dorion. "I'm not giving votes of confidence ... D.J. is our coach and he's going to be our coach." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 7, 2022

This is usually what general managers say right before they fire a coach.