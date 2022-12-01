Lightning Round: I got a pizza delivery here for a Mr. Jack Edwards

Jack Edwards, seen here live on air begging so desperately for someone to like him he’s willing to bring just about anyone down for a cheap laugh.

Pat Maroon, fully minding his own business



Jack Edwards: pic.twitter.com/TE27x02Xi2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2022

The next afternoon, Pat Maroon tweeted a donation to Tampa Bay Thrives and a message of support to fellow victims of body shaming and bullying.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

The Carolina Hurricanes also joined in on the action because it’s a pretty universal fact that Jack Edwards is an a-hole.

We stand with @patmaroon in supporting those who struggle with mental health, bullying, and body image.



We encourage #Canes fans to donate $19 out of spite for Jack Edwards. https://t.co/KHyoTeO0hi pic.twitter.com/FrTMsM8Eue — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 30, 2022

Who the heck cares what anyone looks like. We all look different. Get over it and mind your business, Jack.

NHL Record Fun Facts

Because Stamkos’ 1000th point is on the horizon, I started looking at NHL streaks and records last night. Here’s some fun facts that I found:

Nikita Kucherov has the longest goal streak among active players in the NHL with 8, tied with Mitch Marner, Elias Lindholm, and Connor Brown.

Stamkos has the longest point streak in Lightning history with 18 accomplished in early 2010. Other active players with a streak that long are Phil Kessel (while with the Bruins) and Mitch Marner, who’s active streak just reached 18 last night. The winger could break the Leafs point streak record on Saturday against the Bolts.

Stamkos will be the 95th NHLer to reach 1000 points in the league. The most recent player to hit the mark is Patrice Bergeron, who reached 1000 just a few weeks ago on Nov 21st.

Alex Ovechkin is eight goals away from tying Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list. He is 101 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s astonishing record. Following a 50-goal season last year and on pace to do it again this year, we could see Ovi get the record before he turns 40 ahead of the 2026-27 season. Seeing him do it would be real history. The pandemic seasons (and the lockouts) really hurt his chances, but Ovi has stayed remarkably healthy his whole career. I wish the same could be said for Stamkos, but Ovi has also scored 10% more goals per game than Stamkos in his career. Stamkos is incredible, but Ovechkin has to be given the crown for the best goal scorer of all-time.

When Stamkos scores goal #500 (he’s six away), he will be the 47th player to hit the mark, and only the 10th player-all time to do it all with one team. Stamkos is third behind Ovechkin and Crosby in all-time goals by active players.

Kris Letang suffered his second stroke in eight years yesterday. Thankfully he didn’t experience any lasting effects, but is considered out indefinitely from the Penguins while he heals. Letang missed two months back in 2014 after his first stroke. [The Hockey News]

According to the team, Letang is thankfully not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke at the moment, and the incident is not considered career-threatening. “Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Penguins GM Ron Hextall in a statement on Wednesday.

Down Goes Brown is pretty sure everyone loves Steven Stamkos. Okay maybe not everyone, but MOST! [The Athletic]

Heading into last night’s action, there had been 762 skaters and 74 goalies that had appeared in at least one NHL game this season. That’s well over 800 names, ranging from big stars to no-names, grizzled veterans to fresh-faced rookies, guys with personalities and lots who never say a word, and everything in between.

Lose a Palatapus, gain a Bagel. That’s what the Lightning did last year and it’s finally seeming to be working. [Raw Charge]

After going the first five games of the season without recording a point, Hagel broke his scoring bagel with the first line by picking up a secondary assist with Nikita Kucherov on a Brayden Point goal. Hagel then got his first goal of the season just over seven minutes later with an assist from Point and Victor Hedman.

Jan Rutta was interviewed on an SDPN podcast. Rutta gets into his time in Tampa Bay around 28 minutes, and includes his experiences in The Bubble.

Some Crunch news as Bennett MacArthur was sent back down to the ECHL. The QMJHL scoring machine has no points in four AHL games. He’ll get more ice time with the Solar Bears in what could be a big add for them.

Also on Orlando, forward Hunter Fejes is fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and reached the end of his treatment. He looks great in a proud moment for him and his community.