Highlight: 1000 points for Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos becomes the 95th player in NHL history to score 1000 career points, assisting on Nick Paul’s second period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

Stamkos hit the record and extended his point streak to nine games on the goal.

Stamkos hits 1000 points in 945 career games, with a goals and assists split of 494-506. He is the second player to hit the 1000 point plateau this season, alongside Patrice Bergeron last month.

The Lightning cleared their bench to congratulate the Captain to a mix of boos and cheers from Flyers fans. I’m kind of offended he didn’t get a classic Philly welcome.

the #Bolts clear the bench to congratulate Steven Stamkos



pic.twitter.com/8o3QbGChuL

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ POINTS FOR THE CAPTAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/HEjAAELZAs

Considering Stamkos is the franchise leader in points, it also goes without saying he’s also the first player in Lightning history to score 1000 points.