Highlight: 1000 points for Steven Stamkos

100 points in 945 games.

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightning v Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 01: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a second period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers by teammate Nicholas Paul #20(not pictured) with Alex Killorn #17 and Ian Cole #28 at the Wells Fargo Center on December 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Stamkos earned an assist on the goal, which was the 1,000th point of his NHL career.
Steven Stamkos becomes the 95th player in NHL history to score 1000 career points, assisting on Nick Paul’s second period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

Stamkos hit the record and extended his point streak to nine games on the goal.

Stamkos hits 1000 points in 945 career games, with a goals and assists split of 494-506. He is the second player to hit the 1000 point plateau this season, alongside Patrice Bergeron last month.

The Lightning cleared their bench to congratulate the Captain to a mix of boos and cheers from Flyers fans. I’m kind of offended he didn’t get a classic Philly welcome.

Considering Stamkos is the franchise leader in points, it also goes without saying he’s also the first player in Lightning history to score 1000 points.

