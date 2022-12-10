 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears both lost on Friday night

By the same scoreline, too

By Igor Nikonov
AHL: OCT 15 Syracuse Crunch at Cleveland Monsters

While the Tampa Bay Lightning had a day off, both Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears were in action on Friday night. Unfortunately for them, both teams couldn’t record even a single point in those games.

The Crunch got first on the scoreboard in their game against the Toronto Marlies after Alex Barre-Boulet scored a goal on a Darren Raddysh assist. The Marlies, however, managed to tie the score just three minutes after and led the game by the end of the third period, never looking back since that moment. In the end, the Marlies celebrated a 5-2 win over the Crunch, Gemel Smith scored the second goal for the Crunch, while Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots on that night.

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Atlanta Gladiators with an identical 5-2 score in game which went on the same scenario as the Crunch one. Despite scoring first in the game, the Solar Bears were already losing 1-2 by the end of the first period and couldn’t fight their way back.

Lightning Links

Nikita Kucherov and Vlad Namestnikov were absent from yesterday’s practice again due to a body maintenance day.

The tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers is a Kid’s Day at Amalie Arena.

Hockey News

A Friday night game report.

The league-leading Boston Bruins surprisingly lost to the Arizona Coyotes yesterday. Lawson Crouse scored a game-deciding goal with 13 second to go in the third period.

Jack Hughes’ 6:02 shift in his yesterday’s game against the New York Islanders were the longest recorded shift in the NHL since 2007-08.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall was suspended one game for high-sticking on Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings.

The IIHF revealed the new members of the IIHF Hall of Fame.

The NHL has told anybody interested in the Senators that Ryan Reynolds should play a role.

More From Raw Charge

