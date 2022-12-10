Lightning Round: Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears both lost on Friday night

While the Tampa Bay Lightning had a day off, both Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears were in action on Friday night. Unfortunately for them, both teams couldn’t record even a single point in those games.
The Crunch got first on the scoreboard in their game against the Toronto Marlies after Alex Barre-Boulet scored a goal on a Darren Raddysh assist. The Marlies, however, managed to tie the score just three minutes after and led the game by the end of the third period, never looking back since that moment. In the end, the Marlies celebrated a 5-2 win over the Crunch, Gemel Smith scored the second goal for the Crunch, while Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots on that night.
Toronto took this one, 5-2. pic.twitter.com/1nNWzrk3sn— Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 10, 2022
The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Atlanta Gladiators with an identical 5-2 score in game which went on the same scenario as the Crunch one. Despite scoring first in the game, the Solar Bears were already losing 1-2 by the end of the first period and couldn’t fight their way back.
Our @AdventHealthCFL Postgame Report: pic.twitter.com/O4LKMDHRlZ— Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 10, 2022
Lightning Links
Nikita Kucherov and Vlad Namestnikov were absent from yesterday’s practice again due to a body maintenance day.
Body maintenance days for Kucherov and Namestnikov today, #GoBolts say.— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 9, 2022
The tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers is a Kid’s Day at Amalie Arena.
Tomorrow, a fan favorite #Bolts segment returns… pic.twitter.com/kneqTZOFb1— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 9, 2022
Hockey News
A Friday night game report.
Jonathan Marchessault scored his seventh overtime goal and tied Shea Theodore for the most in franchise history as the @GoldenKnights defeated the Flyers at T-Mobile Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/mAxj5uWfJS pic.twitter.com/AVMDtv72BV— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2022
The league-leading Boston Bruins surprisingly lost to the Arizona Coyotes yesterday. Lawson Crouse scored a game-deciding goal with 13 second to go in the third period.
Final. pic.twitter.com/9kJeyy1akM— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 10, 2022
Jack Hughes’ 6:02 shift in his yesterday’s game against the New York Islanders were the longest recorded shift in the NHL since 2007-08.
Devils Jack Hughes finished Friday's game with a 6:02 shift— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 10, 2022
This is the longest recorded single shift in NHL history (since 2007-08)
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall was suspended one game for high-sticking on Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings.
Toronto’s Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi. https://t.co/HTgmeIvTjT— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2022
The IIHF revealed the new members of the IIHF Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2023's been selected! https://t.co/LdXd3Pc649— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 9, 2022
Joining the IIHF Hall of Fame
Jimmy Foster
Cristobal Huet
Brian Leetch
Caroline Ouellette
Henrik Zetterberg
Sandra Dombrowski
Kalervo Kummola
Torriani Award: Viktor Szelig
Loicq Award: Kimmo Leinonen pic.twitter.com/xsB2T5yBNj
The NHL has told anybody interested in the Senators that Ryan Reynolds should play a role.
The NHL has told anybody interested in the Senators that Ryan Reynolds should play a role, via @ottawasuncom https://t.co/rXJZx8uTkS— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 9, 2022
