Lightning Round: Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears both lost on Friday night

While the Tampa Bay Lightning had a day off, both Syracuse Crunch and Orlando Solar Bears were in action on Friday night. Unfortunately for them, both teams couldn’t record even a single point in those games.

The Crunch got first on the scoreboard in their game against the Toronto Marlies after Alex Barre-Boulet scored a goal on a Darren Raddysh assist. The Marlies, however, managed to tie the score just three minutes after and led the game by the end of the third period, never looking back since that moment. In the end, the Marlies celebrated a 5-2 win over the Crunch, Gemel Smith scored the second goal for the Crunch, while Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23-of-26 shots on that night.

Toronto took this one, 5-2. pic.twitter.com/1nNWzrk3sn — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 10, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Atlanta Gladiators with an identical 5-2 score in game which went on the same scenario as the Crunch one. Despite scoring first in the game, the Solar Bears were already losing 1-2 by the end of the first period and couldn’t fight their way back.

Lightning Links

Nikita Kucherov and Vlad Namestnikov were absent from yesterday’s practice again due to a body maintenance day.

Body maintenance days for Kucherov and Namestnikov today, #GoBolts say. — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) December 9, 2022

The tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers is a Kid’s Day at Amalie Arena.

Hockey News

A Friday night game report.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his seventh overtime goal and tied Shea Theodore for the most in franchise history as the @GoldenKnights defeated the Flyers at T-Mobile Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/mAxj5uWfJS pic.twitter.com/AVMDtv72BV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2022

The league-leading Boston Bruins surprisingly lost to the Arizona Coyotes yesterday. Lawson Crouse scored a game-deciding goal with 13 second to go in the third period.

Jack Hughes’ 6:02 shift in his yesterday’s game against the New York Islanders were the longest recorded shift in the NHL since 2007-08.

Devils Jack Hughes finished Friday's game with a 6:02 shift



This is the longest recorded single shift in NHL history (since 2007-08) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 10, 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall was suspended one game for high-sticking on Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto’s Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi. https://t.co/HTgmeIvTjT — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 9, 2022

The IIHF revealed the new members of the IIHF Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023's been selected! https://t.co/LdXd3Pc649



Joining the IIHF Hall of Fame

Jimmy Foster

Cristobal Huet

Brian Leetch

Caroline Ouellette

Henrik Zetterberg

Sandra Dombrowski

Kalervo Kummola



Torriani Award: Viktor Szelig

Loicq Award: Kimmo Leinonen pic.twitter.com/xsB2T5yBNj — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 9, 2022

