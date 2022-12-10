Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME# 27
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Location: Amalie Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUNX, SN360, ESPN+
DraftKings Odds: Lightning -1.5 O/U 6.5
To the delight of the NHL leadership, the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Florida Panthers rivalry has become one of the hottest match-ups in the whole league in recent seasons. With both teams playing competitive hockey the result has been two consecutive playoff series, although the last one was pretty one-sided. This season both teams are lower in the standings than they were last season: while the Lightning have been consistent lately, keeping the third position in the Atlantic division, the Panthers are currently out of the playoff race, trailing by one point to the Detroit Red Wings, who also played one game less.
With Anthony Cirelli back in the line-up, the Lightning coaching stuff shuffled their line combinations, moving Cirelli to the top line with Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point, while Nikita Kucherov took a spot on the right wing of the second line in the game against the Nashville Predators. That didn’t last long as Jon Cooper kept switching players from line to line the whole game.
Predicting the formation based on the practice will be tricky this time. Nikita Kucherov and Vlad Namestnikov missed the whole practice again due to a body maintenance day. It’s the second time they both missed the practice due to the same reason this week, but that didn’t stop them from playing against Detroit last time. Haydn Fleury appeared during practice, but is questionable for the game. Rudolf Balcers remains out indefinitely and will miss the game against his former team.
#Bolts lines & D-pairings with Kucherov & Namestnikov missing from practice. Wouldn’t read too much into the FWD combinations with players absent.— Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 9, 2022
Hagel-Point-Perry
Stamkos-Paul-Killorn
Maroon-Colton-Cirelli
Bellemare
Hedman-Perbix
Cole-Cernak
Sergachev-Foote
Fleury-Bogosian
The Panthers are not an offensive powerhouse anymore. They’re just 10th in the league in goals for per game rate and their power play is just 23rd after being one of the top of the league in the recent years. This downgrade was expected after the team traded Jonathan Huberdeau, who was one of the best left wingers in the NHL last year, and were forced to not have Anthony Duclair who underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury in July.
This, however, doesn’t mean that Matthew Tkachuk, who was a return in a Huberdeau trade, has been terrible. In fact quite the opposite as Tkachuk has been leading the Panthers this season in points with 37 of them in 25 games. This is 13 points more than Carter Verhaeghe, a player with the second-highest amount of point on Florida roster.
The injuries were also a significant issue for the Panthers recently. Apart from Duclair, the team is also missing Patric Hornqvist, Radko Gudas, Spencer Knight and Anton Lundell.
This is second meeting between those teams this season. In the first game, the Lightning defeated the Panthers 3-2 in overtime. Brayden Point scored twice, including a game-winning goal in overtime.
Comparison chart:
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
|Overall Record
|16-9-1
|13-10-4
|Home Record
|9-4-1
|7-2-3
|Road Record
|7-5-0
|6-8-1
|Goals For
|91
|94
|Goals Against
|80
|88
|xGF
|90.33
|103.22
|xGA
|82.23
|83.96
|PP%
|28.9%
|20.6%
|PK%
|78.7%
|76.5%
Tampa Bay Lightning Potential Lines
Forward Lines
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli
Steven Stamkos - Nick Paul - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Ross Colton - Pat Maroon
Vlad Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Defense Pairings
Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Florida Panthers
Forward Lines
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins - Eric Staal - Colin White
Ryan Lomberg - Chris Tierney - Zac Dalpe
Defense Pairings
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal - Brandon Montour
Matt Kiersted - Josh Mahura
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
