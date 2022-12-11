Lightning Round: Nick Paul records his 100th career NHL point

Nick Paul has made everyone fall in love with him in Tampa Bay during the the Lightning’s last playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final by his selfless performance. It was not a surprise that the 27-year-old forward received a very generous contract in the offseason, commiting to stay in Tampa Bay for the next seven seasons. This year he continued to Garner the love by becoming a significant top-six player for the Lightning.

Last night was a special one for him as his assist on Steven Stamkos’ goal became his 100th career point in the NHL.

With the assist on Stamkos' goal, Nick Paul has reached 100 career points.



Congrats, Pauly!! pic.twitter.com/Ede6bwQhk9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 11, 2022

After 27 games this season, Nick Paul has 20 (12+8) points in 27 games. He’s currently on pace for 60 points in 82 games, which would be easily his best season in the NHL so far. At this moment his best season in the NHL was the 2021-22 regular season, when he scored 32 (16+16) in 80 games split between the Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

Lightning Links

The Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 last night in a game of two teams wearing the two most beautiful jerseys in the NHL currently [Raw Charge]

Brayden Point snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal earlier in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers, 4-1. The Bolts stymied the high-octane Florida offense by allowing just 25 shots with Andrei Vasilevskiy stopping 24 of them. Technically, the only puck that got behind him wasn’t even off of a Panthers’ stick as it was a goal that came off of Mikhail Sergachev’s shinpads.

With another goal on Saturday night, Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 13 games, which is the fourth-longest point in the league this season.

#Bolts captain Steven Stamkos on his 13-game point streak, the fourth-longest point streak in the NHL this season: “Just flying under the radar.” — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 11, 2022

Yesterday was Kid’s Day at the Amalie Arena, here’s a video of the Lightning players trying to guess who was who based on the children’s drawings.

The part two we've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/jKJQ3L3iip — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 10, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch beat the Utica Comets 5-1 yesterday. Hugo Alnefelt stopped 28-of-29 shots on that night while Shawn Element, Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh, Felix Robert and Gage Goncalves each scored a goal.

A huge win and an even bigger Teddy Toss!



: https://t.co/uYrkpNoTH8 pic.twitter.com/gOH2xDBKQq — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) December 11, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears fell to the Atlanta Gladiators for the second consecutive night.

Hockey News

Two shutouts and two overtime victories on Saturday night in the NHL.

Filip Gustavsson earned his first NHL shutout for the @mnwild to wrap up an eight-game Saturday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/O0pO3gwmnE pic.twitter.com/hml44MChxn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 11, 2022

Kris Letang returned to a lineup just 12 days since suffering a stroke.

12 days after suffering a stroke...



Kris Letang is BACK in the Penguins lineup! pic.twitter.com/FZImIEMnL0 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) December 10, 2022

The Buffalo Sabres’ Jeff Skinner has been suspended for three games for cross-checking the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel.

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner has been suspended for three games for Cross-checking Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. https://t.co/wAFQXD80xH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 10, 2022

According to Elliotte Friedman the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium.