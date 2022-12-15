Recap: Bolts eventually overcome Blue Jackets, Hagel scores twice

The Tampa Bay Lightning overwhelmed the front of the net against the Columbus Blue Jackets all night, but it took until the third period before they showed it on the scoreboard, eventually sending the fans home happy with a 4-1 win. Brandon Hagel (2g, 1a) and Nikita Kucherov (3a) each had three points on the night as Kuch moved into a share of the league lead in assists with McDavid. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning in the win.

Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots of 26 in the win where he saved one goal above expected. The Lightning on the other side got what they earned as they scored four goals on four expected. Daniil Tarasov played better than 25 saves on 28 shots in his loss to the Lightning. He battled hard.

Steven Stamkos failed to get a point in the win, losing his point streak at 14 games. Brayden Point on the other hand is on a five-game goal streak after tonight.

First Period

1-0

PEB!!! Bellemare opened the scoring early with his first of the season. After winning the faceoff in the neutral zone, Hedman found Namestnikov cutting across the blueline into the offensive zone. Namestnikov backed off the defense as he cut towards the left corner, giving Bellemare enough space to wire a snapshot past Daniil Tarasov.

First of the season for @bellsy78!! pic.twitter.com/dIs7rH86gw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 16, 2022

Perbix drew a hooking call on the rookie Kent Johnson. The first unit got six great chances on the Blue Jackets but Tarasov somehow kept the puck out.

Cirelli draws a hooking penalty from a breakaway, called on Tim Berni who had drawn a penalty earlier on Perry. Not sure why he didn’t get a penalty shot but it gave the Lightning their second power play. Perbix did a lot of good work on the second power play unit keeping the puck in and being a shot threat from the top of the slot.

Perbix also joined the rush and nearly gave Hagel a tap-in at the side of the net but the puck didn’t quite connect. Perbix showing more confidence after every game in his young career.

After One

This was definitely a period you would expect from the Lightning against the Blue Jackets. They owned the 5v5 shots 19-11 and had 66% of the expected goals. They also had eight shots on two power plays. Shots on goal were 18-8.

Second Period

1-1

Kirill Marchenko tied the game for the Blue Jackets as their kid line got on the board. It looked like Elliott lost his post, or Fleury’s stick deflected the shot, but either way it beat him on the far side. The puck was flipping end over end and was tricky to track for Elliott. Either way, a goal he’d want back.

Marchenko ties the game! pic.twitter.com/7V5BmfqmR3 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 16, 2022

Killorn had two good chances in the first half of the second period. First chance was a good tip in front of the net that just snuck past the post. He was tied up the whole time but managed to get his stick free. His second chance came when a puck deflected high in the air in the offensive zone and Killorn was able to catch it right in the slot and release a shot point-blank. Tarasov stopped him with the pad.

Tarasov robbed Stamkos with the glove after Paul got loose for a breakaway and the captain found the rebound in tight.

The Lightning did everything they possibly could on a power play with Christiansen in the box. Kucherov slapshot. Stamkos slapshot. Point one timer from the bumper. Hagel deflection in front of the net. Somehow, shockingly, amazingly, the rookie Blue Jackets goalie kept the puck out.

After Two

Seriously, who is this Tarasov guy? Turns out he’s another third round pick goalie CBJ drafted that played well in Europe and came over here to be between okay to decent. Not sure how they keep doing it, but try to hire their goalie scouts if you can.

It wasn’t a great second period for the Lightning as they got out-shot 15-20. The defense gave up a lot of turnovers as the game opened up with the long change.

Third Period

2-1

POINT!!! This goal was coming all game but it took until the third period before the first line connected all the way for a goal. Kucherov, Hagel, and Point connected on a clever north-south tic-tac-toe play that had a bit of a messy finish but got the job done. Five-game goal streak for the team’s top center.

THIS LINE pic.twitter.com/EPioGGeazc — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 16, 2022

3-1

BAGEL FINDS THE FIVE HOLE!! The Lightning gave themselves some much-earned breathing room as Kucherov and Hedman found Hagel wide open in the slot coming at the net with speed. From there, the winger made no mistake hitting the back of the net through the pads of Tarasov.

4-1

Kucherov wanted to tie McDavid for the league lead in assists so he gave Hagel the empty net goal to seal the win.