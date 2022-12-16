 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: the Bolts record is now a palindrome

And take a look at Sportify Wrapped

By HardevLad
Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 15: Brian Elliott #1 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates the win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena on December 15, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets last night. Brayden Point extended his goal streak while Steven Stamkos had his point streak halted at 14 games. Moose Elliott stopped all but one in the win. The Bolts move to 19-9-1, a palindrome record after 29 games. They’re now comfortably clear of Detroit in fourth with their sights set on Toronto, whom they’ll meet on Tuesday. [Raw Charge]

Brandon Hagel (2g, 1a) and Nikita Kucherov (3a) each had three points on the night as Kuch moved into a share of the league lead in assists with McDavid. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning in the win.

Yelling doesn’t make it easier!!

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now valued at a billion dollars as their worth jumped the most out of any franchise in the league. Not bad for an expansion hockey team in Florida.

Spotify Wrapped is a little weird, but Sportify Wrapped is excellent. A very cool thread from Hockey Reference here.

Bo Horvat is on the move, how did Vancouver get to this point? [32 Thoughts]

They’ve definitely put him on the market, with teams indicating the Canucks are asking what you’d want for a premium rental. Tight cap situations mean there’s time to sort it out, and Vancouver could try to sign him again. The challenge as I see it is they’re not keen on going over Miller’s $56 million figure, and Horvat’s monster season puts him in position to go above that.

Turns out the St. Louis Blues submitted one lineup but didn’t notify anyone that they made a change, adding in Josh Leivo at the last minute. They started the game with a penalty.

Scores from last night:

The 2023 Women’s World Championships is going to be in Brampton, Ontario, a suburb west of Toronto this April. You know I’ll be there! [IIHF]

Trevor Moore signed an extension with the LA Kings, he was a pending UFA.

A minor trade between Dallas and Buffalo.

If you have 15 minutes this morning:

