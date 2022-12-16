Lightning Round: the Bolts record is now a palindrome

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets last night. Brayden Point extended his goal streak while Steven Stamkos had his point streak halted at 14 games. Moose Elliott stopped all but one in the win. The Bolts move to 19-9-1, a palindrome record after 29 games. They’re now comfortably clear of Detroit in fourth with their sights set on Toronto, whom they’ll meet on Tuesday. [Raw Charge]

Brandon Hagel (2g, 1a) and Nikita Kucherov (3a) each had three points on the night as Kuch moved into a share of the league lead in assists with McDavid. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning in the win.

Yelling doesn’t make it easier!!

Read Our Lips: Holiday Edition pic.twitter.com/jTz0DxC6DT — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 16, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now valued at a billion dollars as their worth jumped the most out of any franchise in the league. Not bad for an expansion hockey team in Florida.

The Lightning's valuation jump is the largest among all teams in the NHL. https://t.co/6uHxaIsu96 — Tampa Bay Business Journal (@TBBJnewsroom) December 15, 2022

Spotify Wrapped is a little weird, but Sportify Wrapped is excellent. A very cool thread from Hockey Reference here.

Sportify Wrapped: Hockey Edition!



Who was the most viewed player and team in your state? The most viewed player pages on a single day? Or the top 10 players of 2022? Find out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/864IngXzEV — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) December 15, 2022

Bo Horvat is on the move, how did Vancouver get to this point? [32 Thoughts]

They’ve definitely put him on the market, with teams indicating the Canucks are asking what you’d want for a premium rental. Tight cap situations mean there’s time to sort it out, and Vancouver could try to sign him again. The challenge as I see it is they’re not keen on going over Miller’s $56 million figure, and Horvat’s monster season puts him in position to go above that.

NHL trade board 2022-23: Bo Horvat tops our initial list of 25 players to watch



via @TheAthletic



From ⁦@PierreVLeBrun⁩, ⁦@eduhatschek⁩ and me. This will be updated constantly https://t.co/rwQccJDA1P — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 15, 2022

Turns out the St. Louis Blues submitted one lineup but didn’t notify anyone that they made a change, adding in Josh Leivo at the last minute. They started the game with a penalty.

Blues receive a minor penalty for starting the wrong lineup. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 16, 2022

Scores from last night:

A 12-game Thursday saw the @penguins trio of Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby each find the scoresheet to help Pittsburgh extend the NHL's longest active win streak to seven games.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PlIBEYEUmc pic.twitter.com/kXGco017mI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 16, 2022

The 2023 Women’s World Championships is going to be in Brampton, Ontario, a suburb west of Toronto this April. You know I’ll be there! [IIHF]

The 2023 women’s world championships will be played in Brampton from April 5-16.



Hockey Canada will organize the tournament in partnership with the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association at CAA Centre in Brampton. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) December 15, 2022

Trevor Moore signed an extension with the LA Kings, he was a pending UFA.

The @LAKings have signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $4,200,000 through the 2027-28 season.https://t.co/5q2B6jlR8G — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) December 15, 2022

A minor trade between Dallas and Buffalo.

We have acquired defenseman Joseph Cecconi from the @DallasStars in exchange for defenseman Oskari Laaksonen. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 16, 2022

If you have 15 minutes this morning: