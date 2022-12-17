Lightning Round: Daniel Walcott breaks Syracuse Crunch games played record

Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott has broken the franchise’s all-time games played record with 335 AHL games for the Crunch. The 28-year-old is in his eighth season with the Crunch and has totalled 32 goals, 92 points, and 423 penalty minutes.

For a league like the AHL where contracts are never long-term and good players often get reassigned, for Walcott to play eight consecutive seasons with the franchise is rare. This year won’t be his last, either, and he’ll blow the old record held by Brad Moran.

Thank you for everything you do for Syracuse on and off the ice, @WallyD19.



The Crunch are also auctioning off 10 Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for charity if you can find your way to sections 102-104 at War Memorial.

Onto the Lightning, check out Zach Bogosian all wired up for sound in the game against the Blues. Geo called it the best episode of the series, high praise!

The last part of this story is a major issue in junior and minor league hockey. Refs and coaches don’t clamp down on dangerous escalations nearly enough.

Interesting details in $20M lawsuit filed by Junior A hockey player who allegedly suffered spinal injuries after he was checked from behind in a Feb. 2020 game.

Two referees among named defendants after they allegedly ignored the "escalating level of intimidation and violence..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2022

I don’t expect this to happen. Just another idea thrown at the wall to see if it sticks. Owners really want a play-in or some form of expanded playoffs, though.

News: The NHL has discussed expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games in an effort to create more regional rivalry matchups, sources confirmed to ESPN.https://t.co/6neB0HuYDX — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 16, 2022

Hmm, where have I seen this before?