Lightning Round: Daniel Walcott breaks Syracuse Crunch games played record

He showed up, he stayed, for 335 games with the Crunch

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 07: Daniel Walcott #85 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates with the Stanley Cup following the victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning defeated the Canadiens 1-0 to take the series four games to one.
Syracuse Crunch forward Daniel Walcott has broken the franchise’s all-time games played record with 335 AHL games for the Crunch. The 28-year-old is in his eighth season with the Crunch and has totalled 32 goals, 92 points, and 423 penalty minutes.

For a league like the AHL where contracts are never long-term and good players often get reassigned, for Walcott to play eight consecutive seasons with the franchise is rare. This year won’t be his last, either, and he’ll blow the old record held by Brad Moran.

The Crunch are also auctioning off 10 Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for charity if you can find your way to sections 102-104 at War Memorial.

Onto the Lightning, check out Zach Bogosian all wired up for sound in the game against the Blues. Geo called it the best episode of the series, high praise!

The last part of this story is a major issue in junior and minor league hockey. Refs and coaches don’t clamp down on dangerous escalations nearly enough.

I don’t expect this to happen. Just another idea thrown at the wall to see if it sticks. Owners really want a play-in or some form of expanded playoffs, though.

Hmm, where have I seen this before?

