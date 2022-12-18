Lightning Round: Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his 10th consecutive regular-season win against Montreal

Another day, another historical record for the Big Cat. After helping the Tampa Bay Lightning to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, Andrei Vasilevskiy became the first goaltender in the modern era (since 1943-44) to win ten consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. The two previous goaltenders who achieved that milestone played during the early years of the league: Alec Connell recorded 12 consecutive wins from 1925 to 1927, while playing for the original Ottawa Senators and Turk Broda recorded his streak from 1939 to 1941 during his stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (22 saves) is the only player in the modern era (since 1943-44) to win 10 straight regular-season games against the Canadiens franchise.



More #NHLStats: https://t.co/0bKl6Qlffw pic.twitter.com/nH63llLxOO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 18, 2022

Vasilevskiy posted a strong performance last night against Montreal, but wasn’t the main hero in this game. Brandon Hagel led the Lightning with two goals, eventually becoming the first star of the game and third star of the day in the whole NHL. In his last five games, Brandon Hagel has 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists) [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning shook off a valiant effort by the Montreal Canadiens and used two power play goals in the second period to post a 5-1 win. Four different Lightning players recorded goals as Brandon Hagel (x2), Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli, and Nikita Kucherov scored. Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up another victory as he stopped 22 of 23 shots. For the second game in a row, Mikhail Sergachev was scratched. Zach Bogosian was also out of the line-up so Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote teamed up as the third defensive pairing.

With five consecutive wins, the Lightning have one of the longest active winning streaks in the NHL right now. They’re currently sitting just three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs with two games in hand. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other on Tuesday in Toronto. The Lightning beat the Leafs in their first meeting of the season on December 3 at Amalie Arena in overtime.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch earned a tough victory against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to three games. Gabriel Dumont scored twice in this game, while Hugo Alnefelt stopped 36-of-39 shots in this game.

The Orlando Solar Bears also celebrated the victory, defeating the Florida Everblades 5-1 yesterday.

A Saturday night well spent pic.twitter.com/CAfxF8OzPp — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 18, 2022

Hockey News

The summary of the previous day in the NHL.

Some hat tricks, some streaks extended, a team reaching the 50-point mark and an almost goalie goal. What a Saturday!#NHLStats: https://t.co/0bKl6Qlffw pic.twitter.com/lkYyrPP7Lu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 18, 2022

The New Jersey Devils lost their fifth game in a row, but still remain on top of the Metropolitan Division with 44 points in 31 games.

The Boston Bruins became the first team this season to reach a 50-point mark after beating the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The @NHLBruins (24-4-2, 50 points) extended their home point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) while becoming the first team this season to reach 50 points.



More #NHLStats: https://t.co/0bKl6Qlffw pic.twitter.com/eJ9ToKCvyz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2022

The Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Lukas Sedlak is expected to terminate his contract with the team and activated his contract with the Dynamo Pardubice from Czech Extraliga.

Expect Sedlak to be on unconditional waivers soon for purposes of contract termination. He wanted to go back home and the team granted him that. Sedlak signed with #Avs in summer, was plucked off waivers by #Flyers on Oct. 19. https://t.co/hX4W9gBK55 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 17, 2022

Some bad news for the Winnipeg Jets fans as Blake Wheeler and Nate Schmidt will miss at least next four weeks.

WIN coach Rick Bowness announces Blake Wheeler out at least one month — needed surgery after taking shot to groin Thursday. Bowness (and everyone else) marvels how Wheeler stayed in game. Nate Schmidt out 4-6 weeks (upper-body), although he has cleared concussion protocol. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 17, 2022

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks aren’t interested in rebuild right now, but willing to change their mix. Elias Pettersson is the only untouchable player right now.

Friedman at the intermission says the Canucks are not interested in a rebuild or tear down but they are interested in changing their mix and breathing new life into the team. They have indicated they have one untouchable: Elias Pettersson. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 18, 2022

The St. Louis Blues signed rookie Marc-Andre Gaudet to a three-year entry-level contract.

Defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with the Blues. https://t.co/vGZq8GCblp #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 17, 2022

The London Knights from the OHL announced the sudden passing of a Russian forward Abakar Kazbekov.