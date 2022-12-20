Lightning Round: The holiday roster freeze comes and goes with no moves by Tampa Bay

Throughout Sunday and Monday there was a flurry of roster activity as teams made trades and placed players on waivers prior to the holiday roster freeze that went into effect at midnight and lasts until 12:01 AM December 28th. During this period teams are prevented from trading, waiving, or loaning players to the minor leagues. They can, however, make moves to comply with the salary cap if players are coming off of LTIR.

In the past, the Tampa Bay Lightning have used this period to make some paper transactions, sending players to the AHL to help out with the salary cap. With two games between now and the end of the freeze and with Nick Perbix as the only player on the roster that wouldn’t have to clear waivers, it wasn’t expected that the Lightning would make any moves. Sure enough, all was quiet on the waiver wire for them.

Despite a few injuries, this appears to be the roster the team will roll with for the majority of the season. While there is always the chance that Julien BriseBois will pull something off come deadline time, he doesn’t have much in the trade bank to work with. The good news is, when healthy, there aren’t many holes to fill on the roster. Of course, the “when healthy” condition is a big one and Mr. BriseBois might want to shore up the defensive depth if possible.

Lightning / NHL News:

Nick Perbix’s game grows with every outing [Tampa Bay Times]

He isn’t the flashiest player on the ice, but he might be one of the steadiest. From starting the season in Syracuse to finding himself on the top pairing with Victor Hedman, it’s been a heck of a 24-game start to his NHL career.

Is this good? I think this is good.

Brandon Hagel leads all NHL forwards with 42 takeaways this year. Since the NHL began tracking them in 2005, only five forwards have ever recorded more takeaways in their first 30 games than Hagel's 42. Pavel Datsyuk (51) has the record & is the only forward to post more than 50. pic.twitter.com/An3SkOI1yF — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 19, 2022

Team USA defeats Finland, 5-2, in pre-tournament action [USA Hockey]

It was a solid win for the Americans as they tune-up for Under-20 World Championships that start next week. Lightning prospect Dylan Duke played on the wing with Red Wings prospect Red (son of Brian) Savage and Ottawa prospect Tyler (son of Brian) Boucher

USA will play Finland in pre-tournament action tonight. This is how they will line up. All 22 skaters on the roster will dress tonight. Chaz Lucius (WPG) who was in camp with non-contact jersey is ready to go. Apparently game will be streamed. Link later. pic.twitter.com/YIsvynLmRw — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) December 19, 2022

Nick Paul joined the crew on this week’s Bloc Party

We've got Pauly joining @GregWolfTBL and Coby on this week's edition of the Block Party! — Tampa Sleigh Lightning (@TBLightning) December 19, 2022

It’s been a heck of a week for Daniel Walcott. Why not get engaged as well?

Montreal to honor PK Subban [TSN]

PK is going home. The recenly retired defenseman will be honored prior to the Canadiens game versus the Nashville Predators on January 12th. Subban put up 278 points in 434 games and won a Norris Trophy with Montreal early in his career.

Panthers acquire Givani Smith from Red Wings [Litter Box Cats]

There is a chance a little sibling rivalry can be added to the Sunrise Showdown. Gemel Smith’s brother, Givani, is now with the Panthers after a three-team trade sent Michael Del Zotto to Detroit for a brief stop before he was then flipped to the Anaheim Ducks for Danny O’Regan. It would be fun if Gemel would be recalled from Syracuse (where he has 27 points in 21 games) prrior to the next meeting between the two teams.

Avalanche acquire Denis Malgrin from Maple Leafs [Mile High Hockey]

Malgrin, a 25-year-old forward with speed, will give the Avalanche another youngish forward with skill to help while their big names are still out with injury. Dryden Hunt heads to Toronto to give them some depth as he tries to stay in the NHL after going through the waiver process earlier in the season.

Oilers extend Stuart Skinner for three seasons [Copper and Blue]

Could Skinner be the answer to the Oilers eternal question in net? If so, he might become the best deal in net in the league as he signed a three-year extension with a $2.6 million AAV.

Tomas Hertl suspended two games [Fear the Fin]

The Christmas Break will start early for the San Jose Sharks’ forward. Hertl was suspended by the league for a high-stick against Elias Lindholm during their game on Sunday night.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are taking the youth revolution to a new extreme (also, a rash of injuries hasn’t helped).

The six CBJ D: 1,096

Suter: 1,312 — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 20, 2022

The latest edition of Goalies are Weird