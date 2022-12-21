Lightning Round: Alex Killorn is always there for you

Since his first full NHL season in 2013, between the regular season and playoffs, Alex Killorn has skated in 850 NHL games which is the most within that time-frame out of anyone in the league. Killorn has missed 13 regular season games in total since that time, but has played in 134 career playoff games.

Killorn and the Lightning have only missed the playoffs once in those nine seasons, and played more than 16 games six times, including three trips to the finals where they nearly played the theoretical maximum of 28 games (4x7) each of those times.

Killorn has basically played two full seasons of playoff hockey on top of almost every single NHL regular season game. That is one heck of a long and impressive career for the 33-year-old.

Pretty impressive stat shown on the TSN broadcast just now. No NHL player has played more games over the last 10 years, regular season and playoffs combined, than Alex Killorn. He's played in 850 games over the last decade. Andrew Cogliano is the closest to Killorn with 821. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) December 21, 2022

Mikhail Sergachev’s reputation around the league following his extension as the “heir apparent” to Victor Hedman is pretty clear as he was named to the Top 25 Under 25 for this season by Bleacher Report, in a total theft of our series name. Sergachev is 23rd behind the following defensemen: Moritz Seider, Quinn Hughes, Miro Heiskanen, Rasmus Dahlin, Adam Fox, and Cale Makar. [Bleacher Report]

Now in his sixth full NHL campaign, Sergachev is second among Lightning skaters in ice time per game (23:43). He’s also fourth in points with 27, putting him on pace to break his career best of 40 points. Signed to an eight-year contract extension in July, he could become the heir apparent for longtime Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman.

So, who’s putting Yanni Gourde under their tree this season?

yanni rocking the ultimate holiday fit ☃️



10/10. no notes. pic.twitter.com/k5iLJ2Kn41 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) December 21, 2022

Also dressed as a Christmas present is Auston Matthews, who’s wearing a charity sweater in support of Sick Kids Hospital. Ryan Reynolds designed and is promoting it.

Auston Matthews rocking the @VancityReynolds Christmas Sweater for @sickkids and the skates to match pic.twitter.com/HR3JL24aBT — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost their five-game winning streak last night in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. They played well, the Lightning were stifled, but their fans just couldn’t enjoy themselves and had to focus on the reffing instead. [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not overcome a two-goal deficit and the Toronto Maple Leafs showed off their defensive prowess with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night. As with most of the contests between these two teams, it was a close contest throughout, with the Leafs clinging to a one-goal lead late into the game before two empty-net goals provided a comfortable winning margin. Vlad Namestnikov had the lone goal for the Lightning while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Here are the scores from last night, the Lightning play the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7pm.