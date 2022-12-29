Lightning Round: Bolts starting unofficial NHL second half in style

The Tampa Bay Lightning gave themselves a nice palate cleanser last night in their 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens to kick off the second half of the season (nearly). Brayden Point scored twice in the win, including this goal where he beat four Habs at once. Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel also scored, while Andrei Vasilevskiy got the win. [Raw Charge]

Vasilevskiy’s shutout got spoiled near the end of the game, but it could’ve happened earlier when he took a little too long playing the puck in front of his net.

andrei vasilevskiy is good at giving his fans a heart attack pic.twitter.com/UDiDWYyD5H — maddie ⚡️ (@nhlmaddie) December 29, 2022

The Lightning owned 81% of the expected goals and 66% of the possession. Hagel led the team in chances (ixG) and shots with seven, ahead of Perry and Point.

The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100k for violating the CBA by conducting team travel (a team event) before the holiday break officially ended. The story is they took a flight from Toronto to St. Louis at 10:30pm on Dec 26th, when the moratorium ended at midnight on Dec 26th/27th. Sheldon Keefe also got fined $25k for yelling at the officials in that St. Louis game over a missed high stick. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating Collective Bargaining Agreement: https://t.co/Vzu8gs5ZBy pic.twitter.com/fVL8EEUrn0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2022

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe fined $25,000: https://t.co/xm2lOLcoYG pic.twitter.com/EurnoGUIjg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2022

Michael Brodzinski is representing the Orlando Solar Bears at the ECHL All-Star Game in Norfolk on Jan 16th. Also at the tournament is Tye Felhaber, who spent some time with the Solar Bears and Syracuse Crunch but is now on the Fort Wayne Komets, and Eddie Matsushima of the Tulsa Oilers who played two wohle games with the Solar Bears in 2020. I’m sure I’m missing a more obvious player connected to the Lightning organization on this list. If I am, please let me know in the comments! Four players from the PHF and PWHPA, including Ann-Sophie Bettez, Sydney Brodt, Emily Brown, and Sam Cogan, will also take part in the festivities. [ECHL]

Slovakia upset the USA at the men’s world juniors yesterday. Canada sits third in Group A, while the USA sits fourth in Group B. The top four in each group make it to the knockout rounds.