Lightning Round: Philippe Myers is placed on waivers

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning placed their defenceman Philippe Myers on waivers. The 25-year-old defenceman was acquired in the Ryan McDonagh trade to the Nashville Predators last summer. One month after this trade Myers signed a one-year contract with the Lightning worth $1.4 million. Myers played in 11 games with the Bolts this season, scoring one goal and two assists, averaging about 11 minutes TOI, while mostly playing on the third pair.

This move potentially means that the Lightning are trying to clear some cap space in order to activate Anthony Cirelli off LTIR. Cirelli has been practicing with the team recently and even went on the road trip with the Lightning. Head coach Jon Cooper also mentioned that Cirelli is about a week from return last week.

According to CapFriendly, the Lightning also sent Cole Koepke to the Syracuse Crunch yesterday. The 24-year-old forward carried around $842,500 of cap hit, which still needed to be cleared after putting Myers on waivers. Koepke appeared in 17 games this season, recording just one goal and playing fourth line minutes. Recently his ice time also dropped, compared to early November.

The Lightning would, however, need to make another move to make Cirelli’s return real Sending Nick Perbix to the minors or placing Rudolf Balcers on LTIR are the most likely possibilities for the Lightning. The Latvian forward has been on injured reserve over the last week.

The #Bolts have $2.8M Cap Space now. If they activate Cirelli from LTIR, need room for his $4.8M. If Myers sent down, that saves $1.125M, so another $872.5K needs to be cleared.

A combination of 2 out of: Balcers to LTIR, Koepke , Perbix would do it.https://t.co/ZSSicfM0qE https://t.co/3VpYmHOFrq pic.twitter.com/R0unGM4ZXP — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) December 2, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Belleville Senators 6-4 last night at CAA Arena. Hugo Alnefelt made 26 saves, while Jack Thompson, Gabriel Dumont, Gemel Smith and Jack Finley each scored a goal for Syracuse.

The Orlando Solar Bears shut down the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night.

Jon Cooper appeared at Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne podcast ahead of the Lightning’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, discussing their first-round series during the 2022 NHL Playoffs.

Just three games were played on Friday night, where only the visiting teams celebrated the win.

It was a clean sweep for the visitors Friday as road teams improved to 184-152-40 this season (.543 P%), including a 120-84-26 record since the start of November (.578 P%).#NHLStats: https://t.co/vPIYG5noEa pic.twitter.com/x2uAbVxgHs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 3, 2022

Patrik Laine scored two goals against his former team in his return after injury, but the Columbus Blue Jackets’ injury report still doesn’t look good overall.

#CBJ injury updates:



- Jake Voracek (out since Nov. 5) out indefinitely with a concussion. Doctors advised him to take some time after numerous career head injuries.



- Jake Bean (shoulder surgery) out 4-6 months.



- Zach Werenski (torn labrum surgery on Tues) out 6 months. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 2, 2022

The Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing a surgery yesterday.

Tyler Bertuzzi had successful surgery this morning and is expected to be out 6 weeks, per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 2, 2022

The Leafs’ Calle Järnkrok will miss two weeks with a groin injury.

Calle Jarnkrok (groin) will be out two weeks minimum, per Keefe. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 2, 2022

