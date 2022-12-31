Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s prospect traded in the QMJHL

One day before New Year’s Eve a Tampa Bay Lightning-related trade took place in the QMJHL. The Saint John Sea Dogs traded a 19-year-old Lightning’s prospect Cam MacDonald to the Gatineau Olympiques in exchange for 1st and 2nd Round selections in the 2024 QMJHL entry draft.

The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired a 1st Round Selection (GAT) and 2nd Round Selection (DRU) in the 2024 QMJHL entry draft from @OlympiquesGAT in exchange for 19-year-old forward Cam MacDonald.



— Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 30, 2022

MacDonald was selected by the Lightning as the 160th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. MacDonald has spent three seasons in the QMJHL with the Sea Dogs and helped his team to win the 2022 Memorial Cup, scoring a goal and two assists in the final game against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

This season MacDonald scored 29 points in 27 games for the Sea Dogs, earning to wear the letter “A“ as an alternative captain in his third season with the team. Over three seasons MacDonald recorded 117 points in 124 QMJHL games.

Lightning Links

In their last game of the calendar year, the Syracuse Crunch lost to the Utica Comets 5-1. Declan Carlile scored the only goal for the team.

The Orlando Solar Bears weren’t successful either in their last game of 2022, losing 6-3 to the Florida Everblades.

Hockey News

Just four games were played on Friday night in the NHL, but the viewers still saw a plenty of goals.

Connor McDavid (1-4—5) finished an @EdmontonOilers win with his eighth career game with five-plus points, tied with Evgeni Malkin for the most among active players.#NHLStats: https://t.co/2ZfG5epUMq pic.twitter.com/weVSfyd6d1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2022

Connor MacDavid became the first player to reach 70 points this season after a five-point night against the Seattle Kraken.

Fewest games to reach 70 points in a season (since 1989-90):

25- Mario Lemieux (1995-96)

28- Lemieux (1992-93)

34- Wayne Gretzky (1989-90)

34- Jaromir Jagr (1995-96)

35- Lemieux (1991-92)

37- Connor McDavid (2022-23)

37- Lemieux ('89-90)

37- Gretzky (90-91)

37- Adam Oates (90-91) pic.twitter.com/D16P68WQrQ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 31, 2022

With a shutout win against the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games — the longest winning streak in franchise history.

On the fifth day of the World Juniors, Slovakia defeated Latvia 3-0, returning to the second place in Group B.

In the other game Germany topped Austria, recording their first points of the tournament.

Forward Devante Smith-Pelly has announced his retirement on his Instagram yesterday. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2010, playing also during his career for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2018.