Lightning Round: Anthony Cirelli records two points in his return

The Lightning held a ceremony to celebrate Steven Stamkos’ 1000th career point.

By Igor Nikonov
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time since their first-round playoff matchup last spring. In a very fun and intense game, the Lightning again prevailed against the Leafs, thanks to Alex Killorn’s overtime goal [Raw Charge]

In a game that felt like a continuation from their first round playoff matchup from last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, on an overtime goal by Alex Killorn. Vlad Namestnikov, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton also scored for the Bolts while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in net. Mitch Marner (x2) and William Nylander were the goal scorers for Toronto while Matt Murray stopped 29 shots.

The main headline of the game is obviously long-awaited return of Anthony Cirelli, who missed the beginning of the season due to recovering from his shoulder surgery, which he underwent in summer. Cirelli played just around 13 minutes in this game, but was very noticeable on the ice and recorded two assist, including a helper on Killorn’s deciding goal in overtime.

Jon Cooper admitted that Cirelli’s return is huge for the team, saying that he got better and better during the game.

Cirelli himself was also very relieved to finally make his season debut for the Lightning.

Before the game, the Lightning held a ceremony in honor to celebrate Steven Stamkos’ 1000th career point in the NHL. The Lightning captain received an engraved gold stick from the Lightning’s owner Jeff Vinik.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch also celebrated a victory over their rival from Toronto on Saturday night, beating the Marlies 3-1. Max Lagace made 26 saves for Syracuse, while Alex Barre-Boulet, Felix Robert and Cole Koepke, in his first game after being reassigned from the Lightning, each scored a goal.

Unfortunately, the Orlando Solar Bears fell to the Jacksonville Icemen in the overtime of their yesterday’s game.

Hockey News

The Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils continued their victorious run on Saturday.

The St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough with Jordan Binnington’s behaviour after his hit on Jason Zucker, for which he received a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

The Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser has reportedly received a permission to speak with other clubs.

The NHL announced new dates for two games, which was postponed last week.

