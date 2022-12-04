Lightning Round: Anthony Cirelli records two points in his return

The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time since their first-round playoff matchup last spring. In a very fun and intense game, the Lightning again prevailed against the Leafs, thanks to Alex Killorn’s overtime goal [Raw Charge]

In a game that felt like a continuation from their first round playoff matchup from last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, on an overtime goal by Alex Killorn. Vlad Namestnikov, Nikita Kucherov, and Ross Colton also scored for the Bolts while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in net. Mitch Marner (x2) and William Nylander were the goal scorers for Toronto while Matt Murray stopped 29 shots.

The main headline of the game is obviously long-awaited return of Anthony Cirelli, who missed the beginning of the season due to recovering from his shoulder surgery, which he underwent in summer. Cirelli played just around 13 minutes in this game, but was very noticeable on the ice and recorded two assist, including a helper on Killorn’s deciding goal in overtime.

Gonna go ahead and call the game-winner tonight's @NewAmsterdam Goal of the Game, would y'all agree?? pic.twitter.com/tI1TeTlW9I — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 4, 2022

Jon Cooper admitted that Cirelli’s return is huge for the team, saying that he got better and better during the game.

On Cirelli's performance tonight: "He's going to be a huge add for us. There's no question." — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 4, 2022

Cirelli himself was also very relieved to finally make his season debut for the Lightning.

#GoBolts Anthony Cirelli on returning to the lineup tonight.



Cirelli picked up two assists upon his return. One of the two assists was to Alex Killorn for the overtime game winning goal. pic.twitter.com/rI5pChzYX0 — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) December 4, 2022

Before the game, the Lightning held a ceremony in honor to celebrate Steven Stamkos’ 1000th career point in the NHL. The Lightning captain received an engraved gold stick from the Lightning’s owner Jeff Vinik.

The Lightning held a pregame ceremony to celebrate Steven Stamkos' 1,00th point



Stamkos was presented with an engraved gold stick, and his kids received gold mini sticks pic.twitter.com/PZFtNwU17I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch also celebrated a victory over their rival from Toronto on Saturday night, beating the Marlies 3-1. Max Lagace made 26 saves for Syracuse, while Alex Barre-Boulet, Felix Robert and Cole Koepke, in his first game after being reassigned from the Lightning, each scored a goal.

Unfortunately, the Orlando Solar Bears fell to the Jacksonville Icemen in the overtime of their yesterday’s game.

Final from Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/kJ4RKOuoeK — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) December 4, 2022

Hockey News

The Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils continued their victorious run on Saturday.

Saturday finished with the @NJDevils and @NHLBruins both becoming the first teams to 20 wins this season, while a big night from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl pushed the @EdmontonOilers to victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XOpBWLmh4g pic.twitter.com/6aiAyU3uq9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 4, 2022

The St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough with Jordan Binnington’s behaviour after his hit on Jason Zucker, for which he received a 10-minute misconduct penalty.

Craig Berube says he wasn't happy with Jordan Binnington showing his frustration and getting a 10-minute misconduct for inciting: "It's got to stop. That doesn't help anything. ... Just play goal, stop the puck." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/2LThtzXrJI — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 4, 2022

I think I’ve seen more clips of Binnington like this than for his actual play this season. pic.twitter.com/oHbtAciZvH — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 4, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser has reportedly received a permission to speak with other clubs.

Following up on @FriedgeHNIC's report earlier on Brock Boeser's reps having permission to speak with other clubs: It's my understanding part of the reasoning is Boeser & his camp would welcome a change of scenery. Boeser has 2yrs ($6.65M AAV) left on his deal after this season. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 4, 2022

The NHL announced new dates for two games, which was postponed last week.