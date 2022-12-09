 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Bolts honor Ryan McDonagh in 300th consecutive sellout

And they won the game, too

By HardevLad
Nashville Predators v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates the win against the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena on December 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Thursday’s night against the Nashville Predators was a special night for three reasons. First off, it was a 5-2 Bolts win. Second, Ryan McDonagh returned to Tampa, and despite being injured, got a warm welcome and a full tribute. Third, it was the Lightning’s 300th consecutive sellout, which started in 2015.

On McDonagh’s return, here’s what the team had to say about their ever-steady hand on the back end for the Cup runs.

And his tributes during the game.

It was also the team’s 300th consecutive sellout. Here’s Cooper’s perspective of seeing the franchise grow in Tampa. The city is truly a hockey town.

