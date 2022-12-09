Lightning Round: Bolts honor Ryan McDonagh in 300th consecutive sellout

Thursday’s night against the Nashville Predators was a special night for three reasons. First off, it was a 5-2 Bolts win. Second, Ryan McDonagh returned to Tampa, and despite being injured, got a warm welcome and a full tribute. Third, it was the Lightning’s 300th consecutive sellout, which started in 2015.

On McDonagh’s return, here’s what the team had to say about their ever-steady hand on the back end for the Cup runs.

"He brought that leadership. He spoke when he needed to, and everyone listened. He brought that competitiveness on the ice and it's contagious."



And his tributes during the game.

It was also the team’s 300th consecutive sellout. Here’s Cooper’s perspective of seeing the franchise grow in Tampa. The city is truly a hockey town.

"The big thing for me is, when I first got here, it sometimes felt like a road game. What has gone on in the last 8 to 10 years, it is clearly a home game for us and I think it is a huge part because of our fans" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) December 8, 2022

Oh, what a night.



