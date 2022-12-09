Lightning bounce back and power their way to a 5-2 victory over the Predators

Brayden Point scored two goals, including the game-winner, as the Tampa Bay Lightning used a three-goal outburst in the third period to defeat the Nashville Predators, 5-2, on Thursday night. With the win, Coach Jon Cooper became the fastest coach in NHL history to reach 450 regular season wins. Corey Perry, Nick Paul, and Brandon Hagel also scored for the home team while Brian Elliott stopped 34 of 36 to pick up sixth win in a row.

The Lightning, with some mixed and matched line, came out fast, scoring twice on Juuse Saros within the first three minutes of the game. Point recorded the first of his two goals just 1:16 into the match with Perry adding a power play goal just over a minute-and-a-half later with Steven Stamkos picking up an assist to extend his scoring streak to 12 games, the second longest streak of his career. Compared to their sluggish, sloppy start against Detroit in their previous game it was heartening to see them post a 17-6 advantage in shot attempts and a 9-6 edge in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The first period wasn’t without a blemish as they allowed yet another shorthanded goal, this time to Mark Jankowski midway through the period. Alex Carrier would tie the game in the second period with his first goal of the season.

Despite blowing a two-goal lead, the Lightning, as usual, didn’t panic and Point kicked off the scoring in the third period with his second goal of the game. Nick Paul scored five minutes later to double their lead. Hagel closed out the scoring with a great individual effort shorthanded. With the tally, the Lightning finally recorded their first shorthanded goal of the season, the last team in the league to do so.

With the win the Lightning improved to 9-4-1 at home and also moved back into the third spot in the Atlantic as Detroit lost to to the Florida Panthers, 5-1.

Highlights:

Brayden Point (Ian Cole, Erik Cernak)

Corey Perry (Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman) Power Play

Brayden Point (Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov)

Nick Paul (Steven Stamkos)

Brandon Hagel (Mikhail Sergachev, Brian Elliott)