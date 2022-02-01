San Jose Sharks at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview and Game Day Thread

San Jose Sharks at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #46

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: Amalie Arena

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, NBCSCA

This will be the second and final game of the season series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks as the Sharks complete their Southeast Division road trip tonight in Tampa. The Lightning are getting set to play their last game before the All-Star weekend, before they get a long break before a small road trip and then another long break of games. It’s a shame the Bucs aren’t still playing because it’s going to be a quiet month of sports over here.

Last time the Bolts met the Sharks, they scored seven on the road en route to a blowout victory. There’s every reason to believe that could happen again as the Lightning haven’t really gotten more or less healthy in the interim week and a half. The Sharks will obviously try to push back and show better structure in front of their goalie, Reimer, but we’ll see what happens.

The Sharks are right in the bottom group of teams when it comes to shot share (46%), and while their expected goals are a little better (49%), they don’t really have the finishing this season to turn those into real goals (46%).

The lineup tonight might see some changes before gametime. Jan Rutta didn’t take part in the full practice on Monday, so he’s expected to still be out, Darren Raddysh will take his spot in the lineup. Rutta did skate this morning for the optional skate, so his return could be in the cards. Personally, it’s just one game and he’s going to get nine more days off before the next one. I’d take advantage of those.

Nikita Kucherov was on the ice this morning for the optional skate, meaning he is out of COVID protocol. However, Coach Cooper let the reporters know that Kucherov won’t be in the lineup tonight, and they’ll be going with the same forward lines as Monday’s practice.

Nikita Kucherov is the first player on the ice for the #Bolts today … he missed the past two games after entering COVID protocol #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/E5Yzhxsgnz — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) February 1, 2022

No Nikita Kucherov tonight, per Jon Cooper. Same lineup — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) February 1, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning Projected Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Mathieu Joseph

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk - Ross Colton - Taylor Raddysh

OUT: Nikita Kucherov (COVID)

Defense

Victor Hedman - Cal Foote

Ryan McDonagh - Mikhail Sergachev

Fredrik Claesson - Darren Raddysh

OUT: Jan Rutta (inj), Zach Bogosian (inj)

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy - confirmed starter

Brian Elliott

San Jose Sharks Projected Lines

Forwards

Timo Meier - Tomas Hertl - Alexander Barabanov

Rudolfs Balcers - Logan Couture - Jonathan Dahlen

Andrew Cogliano - Nick Bonino - Matt Nieto

Jeffrey Viel - Lane Pederson - Noah Gregor

Defense

Jayson Megna - Brent Burns

Radim Simek - Nick Merkley

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Nicolas Meloche

Goalies

James Reimer - projected starter

Zach Sawchenko