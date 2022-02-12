Lightning Round: Both USA and Canada advance to the semifinals in Beijing

The women’s Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing is slowly getting to its final phase. The quarterfinals started yesterday with two games including teams from USA and Canada.

Team USA opened the playoff stage with a game against Czech Republic. Despite a difference in a talent, the Czechs kept in a game until the end of the second period, mostly because of the goaltender Klara Peslarova, who faced 30 shots during that time. The Czechs even managed to open the scoring in that game, thanks to a Michaela Pejzlová goal in the second period, but Hilary Knight quickly tied the game. Eventually USA managed to get past Klara Peslova, scoring three times in the third period and avoiding a potential upset against the Czech Republic. Lee Stecklein scored the gamewinning goal in this game.

The Canadiens didn’t leave any chance for Sweden later, demolishing them 11-0 in their quarterfinal matchup. Sarah Fillier and Brianne Jenner each recorded a hat-trick, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin scored four points. Both Fillier and Jenner now leads the tournament with eight goals.

Sarah Fillier is having such a tournament pic.twitter.com/7QRCDkM3pG — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 11, 2022

Canada will face Switzerland in the semifinals, who defeated the Russian team 4-2 in the quarterfinals. USA will play against Finland for the second spot in the final.

Lightning Links

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Arizona Coyotes on a Friday night after two Steven Stamkos’ goals in the third period [Raw Charge]

Steven Stamkos poured in two third period goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning steamed past the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Friday evening. Brayden Point and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa (31-11-6). Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist while Alex Galchenyuk and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona (12-32-4). Brian Elliott made 16 saves for the Lightning and Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 for the Coyotes.

The Syracuse Crunch lost to the Laval Rocket 2-1 in the overtime yesterday. Gabriel Dumont scored the only goal for his team.

Can you smell what the Captain is cooking pic.twitter.com/xmEw4GGvh5 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 12, 2022

The Lightning reassigned forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The @TBLightning have reassigned Maxim Cajkovic from the @SyracuseCrunch to the Solar Bears in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/v0vGzpdqQu — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 11, 2022

Hockey News

In a USA vs. Canada matchup in the men’s Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing, team USA defeated Canada 4-2, extending their record to 2-0 at the Olympics.

The results of the last night in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos recorded the 81st multi-goal outing of his career, which trails only Alex Ovechkin (155) and Sidney Crosby (86) for the most among active players. And that’s a wrap on Friday night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PnAyYnlVZR pic.twitter.com/j0CxOxlBvR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2022

Brad Marchand appealed his six-game suspension for Tristan Jarry incident.

Do you agree with Brad Marchand? pic.twitter.com/aZcYkC4mrU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 11, 2022

The Edmonton Oilers earned a win over the New York Islanders in Jay Woodcroft’s debut as a team’s head coach.

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended goaltender Joseph Woll for three more years.