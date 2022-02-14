Lightning Round: Which current Tampa Bay player could be a future coach?

There are currently three former Tampa Bay Lightning players coaching in the NHL. The newest, Marty St. Louis, is the interim head coach in Montreal while Gerard Gallant is behind the bench for the New York Rangers, and Sheldon Keefe is in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not bad for an organization that’s been around for less than 30 years. Is there anyone on the current roster that could be a NHL bench boss in a few years?

Coaching is a funny thing. It’s rare that the super-talented players are able to generate their own on-ice success into coaching victories. The greatest player to ever lace up the skates, Wayne Gretzky, was only 143-161-24 in four seasons as the Arizona Coyotes head coach. Ted Williams, the greatest hitter ever, was 273-364 as the manager of the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers.

Sometimes, the great ones have trouble explaining how they did things to less talented players. Their success was so instinctual that it’s difficult for them to pass that knowledge on to their charges. So while Nikita Kucherov might be the best player on the Lighting right now, he might not make the best head coach down the road.

However, there is one player on the current Tampa Bay roster that might turn that notion on it’s ear - Victor Hedman.

The Big Swede is immensely talented, but also plays a cerebral game. While the Lightning haven’t developed many defenseman since, well, Hedman, the veteran blueliner is developing as a mentor for young players like Cal Foote and Sean Day.

As Coach Cooper said last year about him:

‘Heddy’ and McDonagh, they’re unbelievable human beings, so giving their time, their knowledge, their wisdom, they’ll gladly do it. So if you’re coming into an organization, it’s a pretty good one to come in with those two guys in the room.”

Along the way he’s developed from talented young player to a leader in the locker room. If Steven Stamkos wasn’t on this team, there is no doubt Hedman would be wearing the “C”. As Stamkos himself has said in the past,

“That was something that I think Heddy wanted to evolve into and he took a step forward in that and (the media doesn’t) necessarily see that stuff in the room, but we all know what Heddy can do on the ice. He’s one of the best defensemen in the world and we’re lucky to have him, but he took on more of a leadership role and I think that helped his game too. He was counted on more, relied upon more and he stepped up.”

At 31-years-old it’s not like he’s moved into the grizzled veteran stage of his career. He still has a few years before that happens, so that means he’s still learning as well. Still, at some point in the next decade or so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make that transition. At 6’6” he’d cut quite an imposing figure.

What do you think? Is there anyone else on the roster that could swap the sweater for a suit?

