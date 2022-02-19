Lightning Round: Montreal hires Vincent Lecavalier as a special advisor to hockey operations

The Montreal Canadiens continued the rebuilding of their management structure with two new appointments yesterday: the former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vincent Lecavalier was hired as a special advisor to hockey operations, while Nick Bobrov will be Montreal’s new co-director of amateur scouting, sharing his duties with Martin Lapointe.

The Canadiens have hired Nick Bobrov and Vincent Lecavalier to join the hockey operations department.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/wG7PemjvtV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2022

The hiring of Lecavalier was highly anticipated since the Canadiens announced his former Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Martin St. Louis as their interim coach. Lecavalier, who was the first client of the new Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes during his player agent career, was initially expected to be named an assistant GM, but couldn’t take this role due to his desire to stay with his family in Tampa.

But the role does allow him to stay in Tampa and keep his family there. He will travel when needed, but will remain based in Tampa, which was important to him. This is why he couldn't take on an AGM role. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 18, 2022

Explaining his role via zoom press conference, Lecavalier admitted that the best thing he likes about his new role is that it’s not clearly defined and he can help in every department. He will be supporting Kent Hughes himself, Martin St. Louis and other coaches and also mentioned that he could also working with the scouting department. Reportedly he has been already watching videos for the Canadiens during the past month and was already involved in Tyler Toffoli trade.

Le nouveau conseiller spécial aux opérations hockey des Canadiens, Vincent Lecavalier, répond aux questions des médias.⁰



New special advisor to hockey operations Vincent Lecavalier is taking questions from reporters.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/4dfGYTZDPP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2022

Lecavalier was selected as the first overall pick by the Lightning in 1998. He spent 14 seasons with the Lightning, recording 874 (383+491) points in 1037 regular season games and winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2004. In summer 2013 his contract was bought out by the Lightning, which would pay Lecavalier a total of $32.67 million over next 14 years. Currently the Lightning are obligated to pay him $1.7 million per year till the 2026-27 season.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Friday night.

We snapped a three-game skid against Laval with a 5-2 win.#LAVvsSYR pic.twitter.com/CXa2qZRqnr — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 19, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears lost 4-1 to the Indy Fuel, Fabrizio Ricci scored the only goal for Orlando.

The NHL unveiled a rendering for the upcoming Stadium Series game between the Lightning and the Predators.

The @NHL unveils rendering for 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/gRgQE0rcCa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2022

Hockey News

Team ROC will face Finland in the gold medal game at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Sweden and Slovakia will battle for the bronze medals later tonight.

Reportedly the gold medal game between USA and Canada became the second most watched game in United States since 2019, surpassing any NHL game over that period.

US-Canada women’s gold medal hockey game on NBC averaged 3.54 million viewers. That’s more viewers than any NHL game this season. And second most watched hockey game in United States since 2019. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 18, 2022

Four games were played in the NHL last night.

Adrian Kempe scored twice, including the winner in overtime, to reach and surpass the 20-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career. His six game-winning goals are the most among all @LAKings players in 2021-22.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4VdOdpwLB1 pic.twitter.com/9BOpEfDC7N — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 19, 2022

The NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld a six-game suspension for Brad Marchand.