Lightning Round: Corey Perry’s 400 goals by the numbers

The drought between goals 399 and 400 wasn’t too long for Corey Perry, at least by number of games. It was just two games ago that he scored against the Arizona Coyotes to put him on the cusp of his milestone. Due to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s lack of playing time of late it did take him twelve long days to get the goal counter to turnover to that magic number.

On Wednesday he hit the mark, deflecting a shot from Mikhail Sergachev (who has 31 career goals) past Mike Smith (1 career goal). It was a typical goal for Perry as he made his way to the front of the net on the power play to redirect the attempt from the Bolts’ defenseman. He’s made a rather handsome living in that area around the net, banging home rebounds or tipping shots past goaltenders, so it’s only fitting that is how he hit the milestone.

It’s also fitting that he scored against the Edmonton Oilers as that was the team he scored his first career goal against waaaaaaaaaay back in 2005. That came in the first period of Perry’s third career game and he beat Jussi Markkanen (0 career goals). Jason Mashall (16 career goals) and Rob Niedermayer (186 goals) assisted.

It was his 27th tally against the Oilers in his 63rd game against them. The only team he’s scored more against is the Arizona Coyotes with 29. Over his 14-year career there are only two teams he hasn’t scored against. One is the Anaheim Ducks, which makes sense since he spent the bulk of his career with them and has only faced off against them twice. The other is the Seattle Kraken, which also makes sense since he’s only played against them once.

The vast majority of his goals (372) came with the Ducks. That is good enough to rank second in the franchise’s history behind Teemu Selanne’s 457, The 14 he has scored this year with the Lightning put him 86th in Tampa Bay franchise history just behind Jassen Cullimore. He’s also tallied 9 goals for the Montreal Canadiens and 5 for the Dallas Stars.

The Ontario native has split his goals pretty evenly on the road (193) and at home (207). Last night’s goal was his 109th on the power play to go along with 285 even-strength goals and 6 shorthanded goals. Four of those shorthanded goals came in the 2010-11 season and his last shorty was the following year. His favorite month to score in is March as he’s beaten goaltenders 89 times in the early spring.

He’s on a goal-scoring tear with the Lightning compared to his past few seasons. This is the most he’s scored in a season since he hit the 17-goal mark with the Ducks back in the 2017-18 season. In fact, he hasn’t hit double digits since then. Not bad for $1 million a year.

Among active players, his 400 goals put him 11th, just behind Jeff Carter’s 412. There are a few players right on his tail as Zach Parise is at 399 and future Lightning depth forward Phil Kessel (yes, I’m trying to manifest this into being) at 397.

Perry, who was selected 28th overall in the 2003 NHL draft is the fourth player in that class to hit the mark. Eric Staal leads the way with 441 followed by Joe Pavelski at 415, and then Carter’s 412. Parise should join them soon while Patrice Bergeron (388) has a chance to join them this season as well. The Lightning’s top pick in the 2003 draft, Mike Egener, never scored a NHL goal because, well, he never played in the NHL. It was a pretty good draft for the Ducks as they also selected Ryan Getzlaf and his 282 career goals in the first round.

The Lightning are one of only two teams that can boast having two 400-goal scorers on the roster at Perry joins Steven Stamkos (463) in the club. The Pittsburgh Penguins actually have three. Carter, Sidney Crosby (501), and Evgeni Malkin (430) have already hit the mark.

