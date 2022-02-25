The Stadium Series Journals - update #1 We have arrived.

Follow along as JustinG. navigates through Nashville for the Stadium Series game. This post will be updated throughout the weekend.

5:57 PM (CST) - Made it to the hotel downtown and was super excited when I saw we were a block away from Bridgestone Arena. Then I remembered the Lightning weren’t playing at the actual arena, because, well, outdoor. Still, it’s fun to be back downtown in Nashville, a super fun town with plenty of bars and restaurants to run into fans.

Speaking of fans, exactly one person out of the five or six folks that I spoke with on the plane about going to the game (I was wearing a Lightning hat so they asked if I was going) was going to cheer on the Bolts. Didn’t realize the Predators had such a fan base out in the Wasatch Mountains.

I do remember that Lightning fans travel pretty well for big events from the Global Series a few years ago. Per my recollection there were way more Bolts fans than Buffalo Sabres fans. While we may not have the history of an Original Six team or the widespread appeal that teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins or Washington Capitals enjoyed as favored nation status with NBC, when it comes to showing up, Lightning fans do a pretty good job of it. Looking forward to running into some more as the night progresses.

One thing that you kind of forget when you are part of the #DistantThunder is exactly how many people really enjoy watching this team. It’s not unusual for me to go four or five months without talking to someone who knows who Cal Foote is or why Andrei Vasilevskiy is called the Big Cat. So for me, this is a nice moment to be surrounded by Lightning fans again.

12:00 PM (MST) - Amidst a small sunlit flurry of snowflakes I parked my car in the remote lot of Salt Lake International Airport, strapped on a facemask (complete with Tampa Bay Lightning logo) and began my journey to Nashville for the Stadium Series outdoor game between the Lightning and the Nashville Predators.

One of these days I’m going to see the Lightning in Tampa again. I don’t know when, but I will, but at least this trip doesn’t involve a passport. The previous two times I’ve seen the Bolts play live have been in Stockholm for the Global Series game against the Buffalo Sabres (and some say the turning point into creating the back-to-back Stanley Cup teams) and Vegas for a game against the Golden Knights just prior to The Pause in 2020.

I was hoping the first outdoor game I saw the Lighting play in would be in Tampa and the league would have found some way to deal with the heat and humidity that are the enemy of NHL-level ice even in the coldest Florida months. According to the NHL’s Senior EVP and Chief Content Officer, Steve Meyer, who appeared on The Bloc Party Podcast last week, the league has explored the feasibility of hosting a game in Tampa, but as of right now don’t think it’s a viable location.

Nashville, with it’s slightly more northern location, seems to be suited for an outdoor game, this will be their second, but rain earlier in the week was a big concern. It appears that the ice crew has made it through the brunt of the storms and clear and chilly skies are the forecast for the weekend.

Plus it’s a really, really fun town.

Throughout the weekend I’ll be providing some updates as what it’s like to be on the ground in Nashville, where reports are that plenty of Lightning fans have descended upon the city already. Some rough plans include attending the Renegade’s of Puck Homebase Freakout at Tailgate Brewery tonight, wandering through the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL pregame on Saturday, drinking cheap beer and enjoying good food, and, oh yeah, attending the game itself. I’ll post photos here and on our Twitter feed as well.

It doesn’t appear that too many folks are leaving from Salt Lake City to head to the game. I did pass one gentleman rocking a Lightning sweatshirt at another gate who was connecting through Atlanta and gave him the head-nod/wave. Also, travel tip for those of you heading out to Salt Lake to go skiing (Best Snow on Earth, baby!) or because you enjoy low-alcohol content beer, the hike from the security line/baggage claim to the B concourse where most Southwest flights land/depart is a legit 14-minute walk. Plan for it.

Whelp, the plane is boarding time to go for now. Stay tuned for more.

In a time-honored tradition, I managed to forget at least one item on this trip. Which one was it?