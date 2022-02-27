Lightning Round: The Bolts debuted in a outdoor game with a victory

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning debuted in their first ever outdoor game against the Nashville Predators. In front of more than 68,000 fans at Nissan Stadium the Bolts defeated the local team 3-2 thanks to goals by Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, who scored a game-winning goal in the third period. Matt wrote a recap of this historic game for the Lightning [Raw Charge]

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in the first-ever outdoor game for the Lightning and the first-ever hosted outdoor game for Nashville. The Lightning, denim outfits, cowboy boots, and straw hats walked into Nissan Stadium, ready to embrace their first-ever outdoor game. The atmosphere was electric, even from the television screen, and the sheer amount of Lightning fans who made the trek to Nashville was in full view as the two teams squared off Saturday night. Some luster has worn off for the NHL’s outdoor games, but the in-person experience still looks to be one of the best events the league hosts every year. Now, the Lightning, a franchise that has been elite for nearly a decade (and the current back-to-back champions), finally gets their ever-elusive outdoor game.

Speaking of those denim outfits, cowboy boots, and straw hats...

We should make the Canadian Tuxedos a regular thing, eh? pic.twitter.com/vsfoVwPT7L — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 26, 2022

The Lightning’s fans were well-represented in this game. The team sold between 15,000-20,000 tickets for their fans, but due to secondary market this number could be even more than 25,000 fans on the Nissan Stadium stands. Jon Cooper called the Lightning’s stand behind the bench “a sea of blue“ and their very loud “KUUUCH!” chant was heard far from the stadium.

Don’t forget about our managing editor JustinG, who keep writing his diary from event in Nashville. The last update is right before the start of the game [Raw Charge]

One thing that you kind of forget when you are part of the #DistantThunder is exactly how many people really enjoy watching this team. It’s not unusual for me to go four or five months without talking to someone who knows who Cal Foote is or why Andrei Vasilevskiy is called the Big Cat. So for me, this is a nice moment to be surrounded by Lightning fans again.

An article from Joe Smith, a Tampa Bay Lightning beat writer, which provides more insights and information on yesterday’s game [The Athletic, paid content]

At a nearby locker stall sat a bottle of Tennessee whiskey, likely a fitting gift for the player of the game in Saturday’s Stadium Series classic at Nissan Stadium. Maroon had arrived to the game on the open-air party bus, led by a tractor, with all the players wearing Canadian tuxedos — denim jeans and jacket, cowboy hats and boots. Teammates joked about Maroon’s skinny-fit jeans, but the veteran forward quipped he looked like Rip from “Yellowstone.”

Unfortunately, Erik Cernak suffered another injury after taking Ryan Johansen’s hit to the head. Cernak briefly returned in the second period, but went right into locker room after his shift. Cernak will be evaluated on Monday, but Jon Cooper thinks he will be okay

Jon Cooper thinks Erik Cernak will be okay. Be re-evaluated tomorrow. They’re off til Monday — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) February 27, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets 6-3 on Saturday night. Max Lagace stopped 22 shots on that night, six different players recorded a goal for Syracuse.

A perfect Saturday night win in Syracuse #UTIvsSYR pic.twitter.com/B9BtFbbg2P — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 27, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears’ Tristan Langan returned from his PTO with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

Tristin Langan has returned from his PTO with the @ManitobaMoose in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report. Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 30 points. https://t.co/zOpVyGMkA3 — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 26, 2022

Hockey News

Ten games were played in the NHL last night.

In today’s edition of scorigami – what was the last NHL game to conclude with a 10-7 score?



If you guessed Detroit (7) at Buffalo (10) on Feb. 24, 1993 you would be absolutely correct. Tonight's was the ninth 10-7 game in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/IhQQaKPENt pic.twitter.com/Qk60HvWd72 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 27, 2022

In a very high-scoring game the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 10-7, Mitch Marner scored four goals in this game.

Mitch Marner with a four goal game as the Leafs go up 10 (!) - 7 pic.twitter.com/epP4W4i8Ld — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 27, 2022

The next Lightning’s opponent — the Ottawa Senators were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens yesterday.

Artturi Lehkonen opens the scoring up for Montreal, slamming home the wacky rebound!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jexUtwSkGn — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 27, 2022

A “Fake Michigan” goal by Ben Brar of Merrimack