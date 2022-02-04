Lightning Round: At the All-Star break, the Lightning remain one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup

With the best of the best heading to Las Vegas for All-Star Weekend I figured it’s a good time to take a look at the current odds to win the Stanley Cup. The odds used in the following couple of paragraphs were provided by BetOnline.

As of 2/1/22 the Colorado Avalanche are pacing the NHL with the best odds at 17/4 to win the Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers recent hot streak has boosted them to 7/1 with the Tampa Bay Lightning just behind them at 15/2. Rounding out the top four are the Carolina Hurricanes at 9/1.

Our friends at BetOnline are nice enough to show a monthly progression of the odds and it’s kind of interesting to see the journey the Lightning have been on this year on a month-by-month basis. They started the season at 7/1 behind Colorado and the Vegas Golden Knights who were at 6/1. A rough (at least for them) October that saw them go 4-3-1 dropped their odds to a season high of 10/1.

Chances are that’s the highest odds you’ll see them at all year, so if you got in at that number, congratulations. They righted the ship in November going 8-2-3 and the sharps lowered their odds slightly to 19/2. Another strong month in December (9-2-1) ticked them down to 15/2. Going 8-3-1 in January didn’t move the needle at all. Chances are, once the team is back to full strength at the end of the month, they’ll be back to their season-opening 7/1 odds.

Even though they lost two key players for a pretty long stretch of time, there wasn’t much fluctuation in their value, a sign that the oddsmakers respect the depth of the organization and know that they will be in the hunt at the end of the season. Chances are the only injury that could drastically alter their odds moving forward would be one to Andrei Vasilevskiy (who they have at 11/2 to win the Vezina).

In case your were wondering, the team that has seen their odds skyrocket the most is the Montreal Canadiens. Coming off their Stanley Cup appearance they started this season at 20/1. Now, they are 3000/1 to win the Cup. So, they still have a chance.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning Retro Profile: Enrico Ciccone [Raw Charge]

Personally, the only memory I have of Ciccone is a radio soundbite of him saying, “Cicco is on the ice, Cicco will take care of you.” Cult favorite, this one was.

NHL names player assignments for All-Star skills Competition [NHL.com]

Some might say (it’s me, I’ll say it) that the skills competition is more fun than the actual All-Star Game. Nothing like watching the best players in the world mess around on the ice (and on Las Vegas Boulevard this year). All three of the Lightning players heading to Vegas will participate in an event. The winner of each event will win $30,000.

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Dunkin’ Save Streak

Victor Hedman - EA Sports NHL Hardest Shot

Steven Stamkos - Las Vegas NHL 21 in ‘22

Brianna Decker out for the rest of the Olympics [The Ice Garden]

In the US’s 5-2 victory Decker, considered one of the top five players in the world, collided with Finnish player Ronja Savolainen and as they fell to the ice, Team USA’s assistent captain had her left leg twisted awkwardly. She was stretchered off the ice and then later seen on crutches. Team USA later confirmed she would miss the rest of the tournament.

Results from today -

China 3, Denmark 1

Russian Olympic Committee 5, Switzerland 2

Robin Herman passes away at age 70 [ESPN]

Herman, a reporter for the New York Times, was one the first female journalist to interview NHL players in the locker room after games when she was allowed to speak with the players following the 1975 All-Star game. In addition to her work covering the New York Islanders, she also covered everything from the AIDS crises to Iran hostages.

Hall of Famer Goyette first female assistant coach in ECHL [TSN]

Danielle Goyette, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, stepped behind the bench of the Newfoundland Growlers on Thursday. With head coach Eric Wellwood out due to COVID protocols, the team was a little shorthanded so the Toronto Maple Leafs Director of Player Development pitched in. She has a pretty solid coaching resume having led the Universiy of Calgary women’s team to a national championship in 2012.

Analyzing the four best lines of the first half of the season [Sportsnet]

Hey! We know one of those lines, but it’s not the one your are thinking of. Shayna Goldman has crunched the numbers and determined that The Kid Line of Taylor Raddysh, Ross Colton, and Boris Katchouk is the best fourth line in the league: