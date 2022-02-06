Lightning Round: The Atlantic Division lost in their opening matchup of the All-Star Game

The second game of the All-Star Weekend and the All-Star Game itself wasn’t as successful for the Tampa Bay Lightning as the previous day. Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy represented the Atlantic Division on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but their team lost 8-5 to the Central Division in semifinal. The Atlantic Division team couldn’t win the title in their sixth consecutive year since the NHL started using this format for the All-Star Game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy started in the first half of their semifinal matchup against the Central Division. In ten minutes of time he made nine stops on twelve opponent’s shots, allowing three goals. While surrendering three goals to the Central Division, the Atlantic Division responded with just two goals. Jonathan Huberdeau tied the score three minutes into the first period and Auston Matthews cut the deficit to one goal in the last minute of the period. Victor Hedman recorded an assist on that goal, forcing a turnover at center ice.

The Atlantic Division managed to tie the game once again at the start of the second period after Patrice Bergeron's goal, but the Central Division responded with two goals. Hedman almost got his name for the second time on the scoreboard, but after reviewing the goal it appeared that Kyle Connor actually scored before Hedman. The Atlantic Division couldn’t catch the opponent since that moment. Steven Stamkos brought them back within one goal with two minutes to go in the second period, but the Central Division added two more goals, advancing to the final.

At least Steven Stamkos’ son Carter had fun during this weekend.

“I wanna drive Zamboni, please.”



Carter Stamkos stole the show this #NHLAllStar weekend. pic.twitter.com/E3hqlYq34a — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 6, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night

Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski earned his first AHL win in his first AHL start.

First AHL start ☑️

First AHL win ☑️



Congratulations, Kaz! pic.twitter.com/tCXfXngoYF — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 6, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 yesterday. Tyler Bird scored a game-winning goal.

Try clipping this Bird's wings — you can't pic.twitter.com/mQiv8hFoes — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 6, 2022

Hockey News

The Metropolitan Division took home the NHL All-Star Game title after defeating the Pacific Division 6-4 in the semifinal and the Central Division 5-3 in the final.

Claude Giroux has been named the NHL All-Star Game MVP after scoring twice in the final.

The KHL officially cancelled the remainder of their regular season

The women’s hockey tournament continued at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing yesterday. Team USA defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 in their game.

While the score paints a certain picture, @russiahockey battled for a full 60 minutes. @usahockey outshot ROC 62-12. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/rXlDwn1pMd — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 5, 2022

Team Finland suffered a big loss against Canada.

This is how the standings look like after half of the group stage.