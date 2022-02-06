Lightning Round: The Atlantic Division lost in their opening matchup of the All-Star Game

The second game of the All-Star Weekend and the All-Star Game itself wasn’t as successful for the Tampa Bay Lightning as the previous day. Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy represented the Atlantic Division on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but their team lost 8-5 to the Central Division in semifinal. The Atlantic Division team couldn’t win the title in their sixth consecutive year since the NHL started using this format for the All-Star Game.
Let's goooo! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5XWisN608i— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 5, 2022
Andrei Vasilevskiy started in the first half of their semifinal matchup against the Central Division. In ten minutes of time he made nine stops on twelve opponent’s shots, allowing three goals. While surrendering three goals to the Central Division, the Atlantic Division responded with just two goals. Jonathan Huberdeau tied the score three minutes into the first period and Auston Matthews cut the deficit to one goal in the last minute of the period. Victor Hedman recorded an assist on that goal, forcing a turnover at center ice.
TONE TAPS IT HOME #NHLAllStar | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/C5X3hIbYoe— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 5, 2022
The Atlantic Division managed to tie the game once again at the start of the second period after Patrice Bergeron's goal, but the Central Division responded with two goals. Hedman almost got his name for the second time on the scoreboard, but after reviewing the goal it appeared that Kyle Connor actually scored before Hedman. The Atlantic Division couldn’t catch the opponent since that moment. Steven Stamkos brought them back within one goal with two minutes to go in the second period, but the Central Division added two more goals, advancing to the final.
That's our Captain. pic.twitter.com/PEMhXAN3Xe— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 5, 2022
At least Steven Stamkos’ son Carter had fun during this weekend.
“I wanna drive Zamboni, please.”— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 6, 2022
Carter Stamkos stole the show this #NHLAllStar weekend. pic.twitter.com/E3hqlYq34a
Lightning Links
The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night
We had a great night.— Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 6, 2022
: https://t.co/f9HnJTlCp9 pic.twitter.com/gKwBGHpdEU
Goaltender Corbin Kaczperski earned his first AHL win in his first AHL start.
First AHL start ☑️— Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) February 6, 2022
First AHL win ☑️
Congratulations, Kaz! pic.twitter.com/tCXfXngoYF
The Orlando Solar Bears defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 yesterday. Tyler Bird scored a game-winning goal.
Try clipping this Bird's wings — you can't pic.twitter.com/mQiv8hFoes— Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 6, 2022
Hockey News
The Metropolitan Division took home the NHL All-Star Game title after defeating the Pacific Division 6-4 in the semifinal and the Central Division 5-3 in the final.
Leaving Las Vegas with some hardware. #NHLAllStar | @28CGiroux pic.twitter.com/1idlz5TInh— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 5, 2022
Claude Giroux has been named the NHL All-Star Game MVP after scoring twice in the final.
Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) is your 2022 @Honda #NHLAllStar MVP! pic.twitter.com/IuHStowthi— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2022
The KHL officially cancelled the remainder of their regular season
Official KHL statement: https://t.co/Fk2HcY1tBo pic.twitter.com/HRoqtKBC2F— KHL (@khl_eng) February 5, 2022
The women’s hockey tournament continued at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing yesterday. Team USA defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 in their game.
While the score paints a certain picture, @russiahockey battled for a full 60 minutes. @usahockey outshot ROC 62-12. #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/rXlDwn1pMd— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 5, 2022
Team Finland suffered a big loss against Canada.
Hat tricks and double goals all around for @HockeyCanada #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/GxMMBuVDbF— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 5, 2022
This is how the standings look like after half of the group stage.
How you define the #Beijing2022 groups: GF:GA edition. pic.twitter.com/q3HO0WY2QU— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 5, 2022
Loading comments...