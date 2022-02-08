Lightning Round: Stadium Series intermission performance announced

The NHL announced that country music stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will headline the first intermission performance at the Stadium Series game in Nashville at the end of the month between the Predators and Lightning.

The NHL announced that Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will share center stage during first intermission at the Stadium Series game between @TBLightning + @PredsNHL February 26 — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) February 7, 2022

Happy Birthday to Steven Stamkos, who turned 32 yesterday. Even at his age he’s scoring 20 goals and 52 points in 45 games.

Happy birthday to the one and only @RealStamkos91! pic.twitter.com/KawD1CWxUq — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 7, 2022

A quiet week, but Victor Hedman can still take home the bragging rights of Lightning player of the week with his two points in the last game before the All-Star break.

We're running out of ways to say how good Victor Hedman is.



He's your @TGHCares Player of the Week. https://t.co/RvGmiLCqp9 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 7, 2022

Some Americans are going to be waking up early this morning as Team USA lost to Team Canada in the last game of the group stage in the Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey tournament. As you probably know, the US and Canada have a big hockey rivalry, especially with the women. But what you might not know is that multiple former players married their rivals. Former American defender Julie Chu and her wife Canadian forward Caroline Ouellette are one, and former American forward Meghan Duggan and her wife Canadian forward Gillian Apps are another. Talk about fraternizing with the enemy!

Hey @couellette13 I think they are on to something…. What do you say…Winner gets to sleep in Saturday? AND dress the kids for the next USA-Canada game. https://t.co/UxTIcV131N — Julie Chu (@juliechu13) February 8, 2022

Hold your breath, Western Conference, as Jack Eichel is practicing in a regular jersey with the Vegas Golden Knights. There are some salary cap issues that will trigger when Eichel returns to the lineup — namely they can’t afford the team under the cap — so expect the Knights to trade someone very soon. And no, adding LTIR players won’t work because those players can only cancel out what they’re being charged on the cap, not create room for others (ie. Kucherov gave the Lightning $9 million in space because he wasn’t on the roster, freeing up what he cost, he didn’t create $18 million).

Jack Eichel is officially out of the no-contact jersey.



He’s skating on a reserve line with Patrick and Amadio, wearing green. pic.twitter.com/LgINHizZmX — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 7, 2022

Vegas currently has 5,738,333 available in LTI Salary. They need at least $10M to activate jack Eichel off LTIR.



There are only a few ways to do that.



1- Trade away +/- $4.3M in cap hit

2- Place another +/- $4.3M in cap hit on LTIR

3- Terminate +/- $4.3M in cap hit (unlikely) pic.twitter.com/b8itOMZDtZ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 7, 2022