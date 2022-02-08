 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Stadium Series intermission performance announced

And Happy Belated Birthday to Steven Stamkos!

By HardevLad
2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning of the Atlantic Division and Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators of the Central Division shake hands after the 2022 NHL All-Star game between the Atlantic Division and the Central Division at T-Mobile Arena on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL announced that country music stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley will headline the first intermission performance at the Stadium Series game in Nashville at the end of the month between the Predators and Lightning.

Happy Birthday to Steven Stamkos, who turned 32 yesterday. Even at his age he’s scoring 20 goals and 52 points in 45 games.

A quiet week, but Victor Hedman can still take home the bragging rights of Lightning player of the week with his two points in the last game before the All-Star break.

Some Americans are going to be waking up early this morning as Team USA lost to Team Canada in the last game of the group stage in the Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey tournament. As you probably know, the US and Canada have a big hockey rivalry, especially with the women. But what you might not know is that multiple former players married their rivals. Former American defender Julie Chu and her wife Canadian forward Caroline Ouellette are one, and former American forward Meghan Duggan and her wife Canadian forward Gillian Apps are another. Talk about fraternizing with the enemy!

Hold your breath, Western Conference, as Jack Eichel is practicing in a regular jersey with the Vegas Golden Knights. There are some salary cap issues that will trigger when Eichel returns to the lineup — namely they can’t afford the team under the cap — so expect the Knights to trade someone very soon. And no, adding LTIR players won’t work because those players can only cancel out what they’re being charged on the cap, not create room for others (ie. Kucherov gave the Lightning $9 million in space because he wasn’t on the roster, freeing up what he cost, he didn’t create $18 million).

