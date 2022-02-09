Lightning Round: Tampa Bay recalls Darren Raddysh

For the third time this season the Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch. Coupled with the fact that both Zach Bogosian and Erik Cernak were absent from the Lightning’s practice on Tuesday it looks like he was brought back as a little defensive insurance for the upcoming road trip to Colorado and Arizona.

Even without the two veterans, the blueline has been okay with a right side of Jan Rutta, Cal Foote, and Mikhail Sergachev (switching over from his preferred left side). Fredrik Claesson, who was returned to the Crunch at the beginning of February has been...fine in the few games he popped in while the Lightning sort out their defensive combinations. Raddysh is a natural right-sided defenseman so it makes a little more sense to recall him if it looks like he’ll actually get into a game.

It looks like Cernak nor Bogosian will be in the line-up on Thursday:

#TBlightning coach Jon Cooper is hopeful Erik Cernak will return in the next three games. Said that Zach Bogosian is still more week-to-week. Liked speed of practice today coming off several day off for the all-star break. #gobolts — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 8, 2022

It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff lines up the defense without the two mainstays. While Rutta has lined up with Victor Hedman for the majority of his time in Tampa, Cal Foote has shown an affinity for playing with the Big Swede. Dropping Rutta to a combination with Ryan McDonagh would allow Coach Cooper to roll two pretty strong pairings while mixing in the third pair Sergachev and Raddysh in favorable situations. The Lightning’s staff does like double shifting Sergachev and Hedman together from time to time throughout a game, so that would also give Raddysh a bit of a break.

Expect Raddysh to make the trip to Colorado and hang around on the roster until Cernak is ready to go, or possibly longer as a seventh defenseman since taxi squads are no longer a thing.

Lightning / NHL News

Pat Maroon is sticking around in Tampa [Raw Charge]

Not a bad deal for a player in his mid-30’s. With the style he plays there probably won’t be much drop off for the next few seasons and it keeps together a third-line that has been pretty solid for at least another season. As Geo points out, if his production does fall off the proverbial cliff, he can be put on waivers and the entire contract buried in the AHL.

Hey there Tye Felhaber [Raw Charge]

The new guy in Orlando had himself a pretty decent week with his new team. Change of scenery success!

From Zambonis to monster trucks [Tampa Bay Times]

While Steven Stamkos is a true Canadian, it looks like his two-year-old son, Carter, is well on his way to being a true Floridian. His infatuation with Zambonis has been replaced by monster trucks.

Report: Tuukka Rask ending comeback attempt [CBS Boston]

The 34-year-old’s last action came on January 24th as he tried to come back from off-season hip surgery, and despite a couple of solid starts mixed in with some rough ones, it looks like he’s officially done with NHL hockey. There is speculation that an official retirement announcement might come soon.

Brad Marchand might be getting a call from the league [USA Today]

Punching a goaltender in the head usually warrants a few minutes in the penalty box. Coming back and swinging your stick at him will get you booted from the game each and every time.

Brad Marchand gets heated with Tristian Jarry in the final minute of PIT/BOS tonight. pic.twitter.com/UbJghSP8oQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 9, 2022

I’m not going to lie, the funniest part of this clip is the linesman getting Marchand away from any possible scrum as quickly as possible. You can almost see the thought “he’s going to get his butt kicked” roll through his mind.

Also Brad Marchand:

Brad Marchand didn't let Tristan Jarry give a puck to a Pens fan in Boston pic.twitter.com/9U2VlSACqS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022

Your weird stat of the night:

The Washington Capitals have not won a game in regulation at Capital One Arena in 2022.



Unreal. #AllCaps #CBJ — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) February 9, 2022

I just took a look at their game log and it checks out. Since the calendar flipped to 2022 they are 2-5-1 in their home arena with both wins coming in overtime. Their last regulation win was against Nashville on December 29th.

Daniel Briere named Special Assistant to the General Manager in Philly [Broad Street Hockey]

The Philadelphia Flyers are keeping their former player in the fold and elevating his responsibilities with the team. It looks like they may be grooming him to take over the big job at some point in the near future.

Women’s Quarterfinal match-ups set [The Ice Garden]

While the men’s Olympic tournament is just starting, the women have moved out group play and into the quarterfinals. Here are the match-ups.

Canada vs. Sweden

USA vs. Czechia

Finland vs. Japan

ROC vs. Switzerland