Lightning Round: Tampa Bay Lightning to collaborate with PHF during 2022 Isobel Cup Playoff

The Premier Hockey Federation announced yesterday that they will partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs, which is scheduled for March 25-28 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Several Lightning’s personalities will join the event for special activities, including the Lightning’s public address announcer Paul Porter, anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, hockey ambassador Kelley Steadman, and mascot ThunderBug.

“While the Premier Hockey Federation is home to elite athletes defined by their talent and skill, the PHF also stands for ‘People Having Fun’, which is what this game is all about,” said Tyler Tumminia, PHF Commissioner. “We’re grateful for the support of the Tampa Bay Lightning to help make this pinnacle event so special, and excited to bring the PHF to Florida to crown the first Isobel Cup champion of our new era and grow the game by celebrating with new and passionate fans.”

Paul Porter will be the arena voice for four of the five Isobel Cup Playoffs’ games, Sonya Bryson-Kirksey will sing prior the final game on March 28, while Kelley Steadman, a former hockey player, who now works with the Lightning’s Community Hockey department, will organize on-ice skills clinic for local girls on March 26 at AdventHealth Center Ice. The Lightning’s mascot ThunderBug will take part in the championship game festivities on March 28.

The 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs will start with the preliminary round playoff match-ups on March 25, semifinals will be played on March 27 and the championship game is scheduled for March 28. The championship game will be broadcast across North America on ESPN2 and TSN2.

Tickets to attend are free, but space is limited so make sure you get yours as soon as possible if you want to attend. To reserve your tickets click here.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans on Friday night. Boris Katchouk, who has been recently sent to Syracuse by the Lightning for a conditioning assignment, recorded an assist on Alex Green’s goal.

The was a total of four games were played in the NHL last night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded the NHL's 75th hat trick of 2021-22 to help the @Capitals cap off a four-game Friday with a win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tUR73kQHHz pic.twitter.com/HVb0woI1F5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2022

The Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a hat-trick against the Vancouver Canucks, accidentally stealing a goal from Alex Ovechkin, which would have been his 767th goal and put him ahead of Jaromir Jagr for the third-most goals in NHL history.

Second career @Enterprise hat trick and the victory? Needless to say, it was quite the night for Evgeny Kuznetsov (@Kuzya92). pic.twitter.com/TdYxk4J2f0 — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2022

The New York Islanders defeated the Winnipeg Jets for the 900th win in Barry Trotz career.

Barry Trotz has become the third coach in NHL history to record 900 career wins!



NHL Milestones Presented by @Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/VGQkuEPS0Z — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2022

The Dallas Stars signed Joe Pavelski to a one-year, $5.5 million extension.

Joe Pavelski, extended 1x~$5.5M by DAL, is one of the best two-way forwards in hockey.



He's beautifully evolved his game to complement Dallas' skilled young forwards, working hard and smart to force turnovers and drive play both ways. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/p74F7DuHIs — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 11, 2022

The San Jose Sharks have placed Ryan Dzingel on waivers.