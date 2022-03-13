 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s losing streak has complicated the situation in the Atlantic Division

The Bolts dropped their third game in a row

By Igor Nikonov
NHL: MAR 12 Lightning at Oilers

Despite Brian Elliott’s stellar performance on Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Edmonton Oilers, extending their losing streak to three games. Elliott played probably his best game of the season, making 45 saves and surviving seven power play opportunities, but the Lightning couldn’t capitalize on that [Raw Charge]

Connor McDavid scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday Night. Leon Draisaitl and Kailor Yamamoto had the other goals for the Oilers while Zach Bogosian had the lone tally for the Lightning. Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves in the win while Brian Elliott was stellar in defeat as he stopped 45 shots.

As Brian Elliott mentioned in postgame press conference, the rhythm of the game was ruined by multiple penalties, but complimented the effort of his team on penalty kill

Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh also acknowledged that the team needs to be more disciplined.

“We were definitely making it hard on ourselves by taking a lot of penalties tonight,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “You give their top-end guys a lot of puck touches and a lot of time and space, they’re going to gradually get more confidence as the game gets on. It’s on us to be a little better disciplined there and that’ll definitely help our chances as we keep moving forward here.”

Meanwhile, after the Lightning’s three consecutive losses, the situation in the Atlantic Division has complicated. The gap between the second-placed Lightning and the leading Panthers has increased to five points, while the Leafs have almost caught up them in standings and are currently sitting just one point behind the Bolts. The Boston Bruins have also entered the race for the second place in the division and after beating the Arizona Coyotes last night, the Bruins are three points behind the Bolts.

The Syracuse Crunch fell short against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night. The Crunch lost 3-2 in shootout, and Lightning goalie prospect Hugo Alnefelt left the game due to injury.

The Orlando Solar Bears also dropped their game yesterday, losing 6-5 to the Florida Everblades.

The results from a busy night in the NHL.

Reportedly, the Carolina Hurricanes are getting very close to signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a eight-year extension.

According to the Colorado Avalanche’ head coach Jared Bednar, Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a knee surgery.

One of the best available players on trade deadline market, the Arizona Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun has also suffered a lower-body injury.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres are preparing for the Heritage Classic game, which is scheduled for later today.

