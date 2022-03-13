Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s losing streak has complicated the situation in the Atlantic Division

Despite Brian Elliott’s stellar performance on Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Edmonton Oilers, extending their losing streak to three games. Elliott played probably his best game of the season, making 45 saves and surviving seven power play opportunities, but the Lightning couldn’t capitalize on that [Raw Charge]

Connor McDavid scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday Night. Leon Draisaitl and Kailor Yamamoto had the other goals for the Oilers while Zach Bogosian had the lone tally for the Lightning. Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves in the win while Brian Elliott was stellar in defeat as he stopped 45 shots.

As Brian Elliott mentioned in postgame press conference, the rhythm of the game was ruined by multiple penalties, but complimented the effort of his team on penalty kill

Brian Elliott talks about his 45 save night, the @TBLightning loss, the start, long road trip and more. pic.twitter.com/UUOJOeEFcp — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) March 13, 2022

Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh also acknowledged that the team needs to be more disciplined.

“We were definitely making it hard on ourselves by taking a lot of penalties tonight,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “You give their top-end guys a lot of puck touches and a lot of time and space, they’re going to gradually get more confidence as the game gets on. It’s on us to be a little better disciplined there and that’ll definitely help our chances as we keep moving forward here.”

Meanwhile, after the Lightning’s three consecutive losses, the situation in the Atlantic Division has complicated. The gap between the second-placed Lightning and the leading Panthers has increased to five points, while the Leafs have almost caught up them in standings and are currently sitting just one point behind the Bolts. The Boston Bruins have also entered the race for the second place in the division and after beating the Arizona Coyotes last night, the Bruins are three points behind the Bolts.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch fell short against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday night. The Crunch lost 3-2 in shootout, and Lightning goalie prospect Hugo Alnefelt left the game due to injury.

We dropped a 3-2 decision to the Marlies in a shootout.#TORvsSYR pic.twitter.com/Wgs0JFqeo7 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 13, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears also dropped their game yesterday, losing 6-5 to the Florida Everblades.

Heartbreak tonight in Estero pic.twitter.com/g40pvUsDHX — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) March 13, 2022

Hockey News

The results from a busy night in the NHL.

Connor McDavid (2-0—2) reclaimed the NHL lead in points while Leon Draisaitl (1-1—2) eclipsed the 80-point mark as the @EdmontonOilers capped off a 10-game Saturday with a win.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6QtDLg7dHD pic.twitter.com/v3YXztwLPY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2022

Reportedly, the Carolina Hurricanes are getting very close to signing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a eight-year extension.

The expectation is #LetsgoCanes are re-signing 21 y/o F Kotkaniemi to 8 year $4.82M Cap Hit deal on March 21



Was pending RFA w/ $6.1M qualifying offer after signing 1 yr $6.1M offer sheet



Deal covers 5 UFA years



Rep’d by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/x5WZojyV6J — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 12, 2022

According to the Colorado Avalanche’ head coach Jared Bednar, Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a knee surgery.

COL coach Jared Bednar announces Gabriel Landeskog needs knee surgery, but they hope to have him back for stretch run. And, Sam Girard out four weeks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2022

One of the best available players on trade deadline market, the Arizona Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun has also suffered a lower-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will not return tonight due to a lower body injury. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 13, 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres are preparing for the Heritage Classic game, which is scheduled for later today.