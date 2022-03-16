Lightning Round: Is it time to mix up some lines?

Over the past couple of seasons the Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t tinkered with their lines all that often. Sure, at some point during certain games, the Cooper Blend-o-Matic 2000 would come out to mix things up, but by the next game things were usually back to the standard. At their practice on Tuesday, the Lightning were running some combinations that fans haven’t seen a lot of this year:

a look at the lines today …



Palat - Point - Cirelli

Killorn - Stamkos - Kucherov

Joseph - Colton - Perry

Maroon - Bellemare - Raddysh / Katchouk #GoBolts — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 15, 2022

This is how the top six spent most of the game against the Vancouver Canucks. The bottom lines started like this as well, but Corey Perry was returned to the School Bus Line shortly after Ross Colton’s goal.

Putting Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat with Brayden Point could be a way to get the two forwards out of their current funks. Cirelli has gone 13 games without a goal and Palat is at 16 games without one. They’re still playing their usual 200-foot games and Cirelli in particular has had a few golden chances recently. Now that they’re teamed up with Point, they can default to more of a defensive role with the Steven Stamkos line as the primary offensive threat.

With Stamkos back at center and Alex Killorn doing his thing in front of the net, Nikita Kucherov can run around doing what he needs to do to generate offense. In the game against the Canucks, the trio skated together for 12:43 and produced a 59.09 CF% and 59.74 xGF% while producing 7 scoring chances. Not bad. A few more games like that and they’ll be putting some pucks in the back of the net.

For the record, the Point line posted a 70.63 xGF% and 8 scoring chances. Let’s see if Coach Cooper sticks with these combinations for a bit.

