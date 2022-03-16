Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken: first visit to the expansion city

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken: Game 60
Time: 10:00 pm ET
Location: Climate Pledge Arena
Broadcast/Streaming: TNT
The Tampa Bay Lightning are finally at the end of their six-game road trip through Western Canada and the US. Since leaving Amalie, the Lightning have only two wins in their last five, losing to Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary. A win tonight puts them back at .500 for the road trip and a good salvaging of points.
This is the second and final meeting between these two teams this season (I doubt these two teams will see each other in the Finals), with the Lightning having won the previous meeting 3-0 back in November. Five months later, the Kraken haven’t gotten any improved goaltending, but their team defense seems to have softened the blow somewhat. With five days left before the March 21st Trade Deadline, Seattle as a selling team will be one to watch. Mark Giordano, Calle Järnkrok, Marcus Johansson, and Carson Soucy are some of the notable names on the board.
For the Lightning, they finally have a fully healthy roster for the first time this season. Boris Katchouk is expected to be one of the scratches, but it’s unknown as of yet which defenseman will come out of the lineup. Cal Foote has been the first choice recently so it’s most likely him.
a look at the lines today …— Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 15, 2022
Palat - Point - Cirelli
Killorn - Stamkos - Kucherov
Joseph - Colton - Perry
Maroon - Bellemare - Raddysh / Katchouk #GoBolts
the D pairings, with 7 defensemen, are continuously changing— Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 15, 2022
Lightning Lines
Forwards
Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli
Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Mathieu Joseph - Ross Colton - Corey Perry
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Taylor Raddysh
OUT: Boris Katchouk (scratched)
Defense
Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
OUT: Cal Foote (scratched)
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy - confirmed starter
Brian Elliott
The Kraken haven’t played since last Saturday, so they’ve made some changes between then and morning skate today. Joonas Donskoi might be a placeholder for Jaden Schwartz, who might be a game-time decision, but at the moment is considered injured. He was on the ice before morning skate with the also-injured Wennberg.
Kraken Lineup
Forwards
Joonas Donskoi - Calle Järnkrok - Jordan Eberle
Marcus Johansson - Jared McCann - Kole Lind
Mason Appleton - Yanni Gourde - Colin Blackwell
Ryan Donato - Riley Sheahan - Morgan Geekie
OUT: Brandon Tanev (injured), Alex Wennberg (injured), Jaden Schwartz (injured), Karson Kuhlman (scratched)
Defense
Mark Giordano - Will Borgen
Jamie Oleksiak - Carson Soucy
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
OUT: Haydn Fleury (scratched), Jeremy Lauzon (scratched)
Goalies
Philipp Grubauer - projected starter
Chris Driedger
