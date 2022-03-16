Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken: first visit to the expansion city

Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken: Game 60

Time: 10:00 pm ET

Location: Climate Pledge Arena

Broadcast/Streaming: TNT

The Tampa Bay Lightning are finally at the end of their six-game road trip through Western Canada and the US. Since leaving Amalie, the Lightning have only two wins in their last five, losing to Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary. A win tonight puts them back at .500 for the road trip and a good salvaging of points.

This is the second and final meeting between these two teams this season (I doubt these two teams will see each other in the Finals), with the Lightning having won the previous meeting 3-0 back in November. Five months later, the Kraken haven’t gotten any improved goaltending, but their team defense seems to have softened the blow somewhat. With five days left before the March 21st Trade Deadline, Seattle as a selling team will be one to watch. Mark Giordano, Calle Järnkrok, Marcus Johansson, and Carson Soucy are some of the notable names on the board.

For the Lightning, they finally have a fully healthy roster for the first time this season. Boris Katchouk is expected to be one of the scratches, but it’s unknown as of yet which defenseman will come out of the lineup. Cal Foote has been the first choice recently so it’s most likely him.

a look at the lines today …



Palat - Point - Cirelli

Killorn - Stamkos - Kucherov

Joseph - Colton - Perry

Maroon - Bellemare - Raddysh / Katchouk #GoBolts — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 15, 2022

the D pairings, with 7 defensemen, are continuously changing — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 15, 2022

Lightning Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Mathieu Joseph - Ross Colton - Corey Perry

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Taylor Raddysh

OUT: Boris Katchouk (scratched)

Defense

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

OUT: Cal Foote (scratched)

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy - confirmed starter

Brian Elliott

The Kraken haven’t played since last Saturday, so they’ve made some changes between then and morning skate today. Joonas Donskoi might be a placeholder for Jaden Schwartz, who might be a game-time decision, but at the moment is considered injured. He was on the ice before morning skate with the also-injured Wennberg.

Kraken Lineup

Forwards

Joonas Donskoi - Calle Järnkrok - Jordan Eberle

Marcus Johansson - Jared McCann - Kole Lind

Mason Appleton - Yanni Gourde - Colin Blackwell

Ryan Donato - Riley Sheahan - Morgan Geekie

OUT: Brandon Tanev (injured), Alex Wennberg (injured), Jaden Schwartz (injured), Karson Kuhlman (scratched)

Defense

Mark Giordano - Will Borgen

Jamie Oleksiak - Carson Soucy

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

OUT: Haydn Fleury (scratched), Jeremy Lauzon (scratched)

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer - projected starter

Chris Driedger