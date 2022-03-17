Lightning Round: The trade train is officially rolling

If things keep going like this there aren’t going to be any big names left to trade on deadline day. Several deals were consummated that knocked the Tampa Bay Lightning’s signing of Declan Carlile to the back page of the news. While the Bolts were building their prospect pool by signing a college free agency, other teams were looking for the missing piece to their Stanley Cup puzzle.

One of the names that the Lightning were connected with, Calle Jarnkrok, was dealt to the Calgary Flames for a slew of draft picks. The Seattle Kraken received a second-round pick (2022), a third round pick (2023), and a seventh-rounder (2024). Seattle also retained 50% of Jarnkrok’s salary.

Tampa Bay’s in-state friends, the Florida Panthers, made a couple of deals as well. One, Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers for a fourth-round pick, cleared out some salary (Vatrano carried a $2.5 million cap hit) to set up the other deal.

Ben Chiarot, who was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers, was one of the biggest names on the trade block. He’s heading from Montreal to South Beach as part of a big trade. In return for the services of the veteran defenseman the Canadiens will receive a 2023 first-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and prospect Ty Smilanic.

Not all of the news revolved around trades. One target that is seemingly no longer available is Tomas Hertl. The center just became the highest paid forward on the San Jose Sharks as he signed an eight-year extension for $65.1 million. That breaks down to about $8,137,500 per year.

After a rough start to their road trip, the Lightning are heading home on a two-game winning streak. Victor Hedman scored twice and Steven Stamkos posted three assists in the 4-1 win. Good for them.

Speaking of winning streaks, the Syracuse Crunch are now officially on one thanks to their 4-2 win over the Hartford Wolfpack. Alex Barre-Boulet, Otto Somppi, Darren Raddysh, and Gabe Fortier scored while Max Lagace stopped 29 shots.

Elliotte Friedman spends all 32 of his thoughts talking about possible trades and the fallout from the trades that have already gone through. No real mention of the Lightning.