Lightning Round: Trade Deadline one weekend away

We open the Lightning Round with the tragic news of the passing of long-time Orlando Solar Bears reporter Don Money Jr., who passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Rest in peace.

Sad to hear about the passing of @phnsingleaedit. He did a great job of covering @OrlandoHockey and was a true pro. Our thoughts and well wishes are with his family, along with his writing family @ProHockeyNews. — Matthew Harding (@FPHThunder) March 17, 2022

As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, buying teams are trying to haggle on price, with selling teams are starting to sit players out of injury concern. Last night, Claude Giroux played his 1000th career NHL game — all with the Philadelphia Flyers — finally opening the door to have him traded. It’s believed to be down to a bidding war between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

THREAD: Claude Giroux is not accompanying the @NHLFlyers to Ottawa. He is staying back while Chuck Fletcher puts the finishing touches on a trade.



A deal is not yet final, but I'm told it's going to be with the Florida Panthers. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) March 18, 2022

No Claude Giroux trade yet, sources say. He won’t play Friday or Sunday, the Flyers will hold him out until the situation is resolved through the deadline. Florida remains very interested. I think Colorado remains in the mix. We’ll see what Friday brings. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2022

Happy G Day, @28CGiroux!



Claude's teammates, coaches, and equipment staff presented The Captain with gifts prior to his 1,000th NHL game tonight. pic.twitter.com/1MJwZaqjpl — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 17, 2022

Robin Lehner was at it again, firing back at Frank Seravalli over Lehner’s injury timeline. Seravalli reports Lehner might be out for the rest of the season. Safe to say Lehner doesn’t think so. The “again...” is what really got me, though.

No true. Again… — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) March 18, 2022

Yesterday, Mathieu Perreault cleared waivers. Why am I telling you this? It’s because he’s a decent bottom-six forward with good play driving numbers for the Montreal Canadiens, on a dirt cheap contract, and has not been sent to the Laval Rocket at this moment. He’s an NHL player and can play on a good third line.

The indications are that Perreault will be traded ahead of the deadline. Why didn’t anyone claim him for free? Because teams are allowed four free call-ups after the Trade Deadline, so bringing in Perreault and calling him up on Tuesday gets a very good depth player on the team for free.

I believe the Lightning could be one of the teams interested in acquiring Perreault ahead of the roster expansion. Here is more of a story from the Habs blog. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

It also may facilitate a trade as a team acquiring the veteran can now send him to the AHL without requiring waivers and promote him after the trade deadline when there is no longer a roster limit. The Canadiens currently have 22 players on the NHL roster, including Perreault after trading Ben Chiarot and sending down Jesse Ylönen.

And Jack Eichel is injured again.

The Golden Knights announce Jack Eichel will officially not return to the game with an upper-body injury.



He blocked a shot in the 2nd period with his hand/arm. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 18, 2022

That’s it for Thursday’s news, have a great Friday!