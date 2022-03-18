 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Trade Deadline one weekend away

Claude Giroux hits 1000, where will he go?

By HardevLad
Nashville Predators v Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 17: Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers is honored after a win over the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on March 17, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Giroux is playing in his 1,000th-career NHL game.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We open the Lightning Round with the tragic news of the passing of long-time Orlando Solar Bears reporter Don Money Jr., who passed away yesterday at the age of 59. Rest in peace.

As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, buying teams are trying to haggle on price, with selling teams are starting to sit players out of injury concern. Last night, Claude Giroux played his 1000th career NHL game — all with the Philadelphia Flyers — finally opening the door to have him traded. It’s believed to be down to a bidding war between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

Who gets Giroux?

Robin Lehner was at it again, firing back at Frank Seravalli over Lehner’s injury timeline. Seravalli reports Lehner might be out for the rest of the season. Safe to say Lehner doesn’t think so. The “again...” is what really got me, though.

Yesterday, Mathieu Perreault cleared waivers. Why am I telling you this? It’s because he’s a decent bottom-six forward with good play driving numbers for the Montreal Canadiens, on a dirt cheap contract, and has not been sent to the Laval Rocket at this moment. He’s an NHL player and can play on a good third line.

The indications are that Perreault will be traded ahead of the deadline. Why didn’t anyone claim him for free? Because teams are allowed four free call-ups after the Trade Deadline, so bringing in Perreault and calling him up on Tuesday gets a very good depth player on the team for free.

I believe the Lightning could be one of the teams interested in acquiring Perreault ahead of the roster expansion. Here is more of a story from the Habs blog. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

It also may facilitate a trade as a team acquiring the veteran can now send him to the AHL without requiring waivers and promote him after the trade deadline when there is no longer a roster limit.

The Canadiens currently have 22 players on the NHL roster, including Perreault after trading Ben Chiarot and sending down Jesse Ylönen.

And Jack Eichel is injured again.

That’s it for Thursday’s news, have a great Friday!

