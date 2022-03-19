Lightning Round: Tampa Bay trade Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh ahead of the Trade Deadline

Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks alongside fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 in exchange for forwards Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh and first-round picks in 2023 and 2024. The first-round picks which the Lightning sent to Chicago are top 10 protected.

Brandon Hagel acquired by Tampa Bay Lightning #GoBolts https://t.co/sTmGGGUsUF — Raw Charge, a Champa Bay Lightning web site (@RawCharge) March 18, 2022

Brandon Hagel is a 23-year-old right winger who was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016. He never appeared in the NHL for the Sabres as they weren’t able to sign him to a contract and Hagel signed a three-year entry level deal with the Blackhawks in 2018. He made his NHL debut on March 11, 2020, one day before the 2019-20 regular season was cancelled due to COVID-19. After a short stint with the HC Thurgau in Swiss Hockey league, he returned to Chicago, scoring 24 (9+15) points in 52 games during the shortened 2020-21 regular season. During the previous offseason, Hagel signed a three-year extension with $1.5 million AAV. This season, Hagel appeared in 55 games with the Blackhawks, scoring 21 goals and 16 assists in them. Geo shared his opinion on the Lightning’s newcomer yesterday [Raw Charge]

I’ll touch on this a bit more in the Salary Cap section, but Hagel is also giving the Lightning some cost certainty for two more years, as he’s under contract with a salary cap hit of $1.5 million for not only this year but for two more years after this season. Like when the Lightning acquired Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, the cost was higher by acquiring a young player, with not only term, but team control beyond the contract as he’ll be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

According to the Lightning’s general manager Julien BriseBois, Brandon Hagel was the Lightning’s target for a while and once they found out that he was available, the Lightning started aggressively pushing for a trade. Trading two first-round picks, the Lightning indicated that they’re very serious about the potential three-peat [The Athletic, paid content]

“We know what the odds are of a late first-round pick turning into a good NHL player is,” BriseBois said. “And by trading them away today, we’re giving up on those players we would have selected being key contributors for us 4-5 years from now. Instead, we’re getting a sure thing, we’re getting a player who has already established himself in the NHL as a 23-year-old. We get the benefit of his current contract and the benefit of him helping us chase a championship right now instead of maybe those two turning into NHL players down the road.”

Hagel fits the Lightning organization pretty well: he was one of the best forecheckers on his team, has an ability to play on special teams and drive offense. His hard-working mentality also reminds of Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, who left the team last summer.

Brandon Hagel now vs. 2019-20 Blake Coleman: more productive, but worse defensively pic.twitter.com/NcBpjNjAqJ — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 18, 2022

BriseBois also mentioned that the Lightning are done now and other deals before the trade deadline are not expected. Brandon Hagel is expected to make his debut for the Lightning tonight against the New York Rangers.

#tblightning Julien BriseBois said they’re done now. Don’t anticipate another deal by Monday deadline — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 18, 2022

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1-0 on Friday night. Gage Goncalves scored the only goal in the game and Max Lagace stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Gonzo gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/VINuGXPUk4 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 19, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Florida Everblades 3-0 yesterday.

Florida takes the first meeting of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZQ5IzamnsN — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) March 19, 2022

Hockey News

The Anaheim Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm became available ahead of the trade deadline after he failed to agree to extension with the Ducks.

Talks between the Anaheim Ducks and defenceman Hampus Lindholm did not result in a contract extension and now the team is preparing to move him before the NHL trade deadline, Sportsnet's @FriedgeHNIC reports. https://t.co/NHUkCbLgH9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2022

Claude Giroux won’t play this weekend as the team is still trying to deal him. The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers are amongst interested teams.

No Claude Giroux trade yet, sources say. He won’t play Friday or Sunday, the Flyers will hold him out until the situation is resolved through the deadline. Florida remains very interested. I think Colorado remains in the mix. We’ll see what Friday brings. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens are asking a first-round pick or prospect equivalent for Artturi Lehkonen

Feels like a 50-50 proposition at this hour as to whether the Habs trade Artturi Lehkonen (RFA in July) before Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. The interest is real. My sense is Montreal's asking price starting with a 1st RD pick or prospect equivalent plus perhaps a second asset. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 18, 2022

Edmonton will host the entire World Junior Championship next August.

World Junior news. Edmonton will host the entire World Junior Hockey Championship in August. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 18, 2022

Austria and France will replace Russia and Belarus at this year’s world championship.