Lightning Round: Tampa Bay trade Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Lightning are done for this trade deadline

By Igor Nikonov
Yesterday, the Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks alongside fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 in exchange for forwards Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh and first-round picks in 2023 and 2024. The first-round picks which the Lightning sent to Chicago are top 10 protected.

Brandon Hagel is a 23-year-old right winger who was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016. He never appeared in the NHL for the Sabres as they weren’t able to sign him to a contract and Hagel signed a three-year entry level deal with the Blackhawks in 2018. He made his NHL debut on March 11, 2020, one day before the 2019-20 regular season was cancelled due to COVID-19. After a short stint with the HC Thurgau in Swiss Hockey league, he returned to Chicago, scoring 24 (9+15) points in 52 games during the shortened 2020-21 regular season. During the previous offseason, Hagel signed a three-year extension with $1.5 million AAV. This season, Hagel appeared in 55 games with the Blackhawks, scoring 21 goals and 16 assists in them. Geo shared his opinion on the Lightning’s newcomer yesterday [Raw Charge]

I’ll touch on this a bit more in the Salary Cap section, but Hagel is also giving the Lightning some cost certainty for two more years, as he’s under contract with a salary cap hit of $1.5 million for not only this year but for two more years after this season. Like when the Lightning acquired Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, the cost was higher by acquiring a young player, with not only term, but team control beyond the contract as he’ll be a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

According to the Lightning’s general manager Julien BriseBois, Brandon Hagel was the Lightning’s target for a while and once they found out that he was available, the Lightning started aggressively pushing for a trade. Trading two first-round picks, the Lightning indicated that they’re very serious about the potential three-peat [The Athletic, paid content]

“We know what the odds are of a late first-round pick turning into a good NHL player is,” BriseBois said. “And by trading them away today, we’re giving up on those players we would have selected being key contributors for us 4-5 years from now. Instead, we’re getting a sure thing, we’re getting a player who has already established himself in the NHL as a 23-year-old. We get the benefit of his current contract and the benefit of him helping us chase a championship right now instead of maybe those two turning into NHL players down the road.”

Hagel fits the Lightning organization pretty well: he was one of the best forecheckers on his team, has an ability to play on special teams and drive offense. His hard-working mentality also reminds of Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, who left the team last summer.

BriseBois also mentioned that the Lightning are done now and other deals before the trade deadline are not expected. Brandon Hagel is expected to make his debut for the Lightning tonight against the New York Rangers.

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1-0 on Friday night. Gage Goncalves scored the only goal in the game and Max Lagace stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season.

The Orlando Solar Bears lost to the Florida Everblades 3-0 yesterday.

The results of the previous night in the NHL.

The Anaheim Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm became available ahead of the trade deadline after he failed to agree to extension with the Ducks.

Claude Giroux won’t play this weekend as the team is still trying to deal him. The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers are amongst interested teams.

The Montreal Canadiens are asking a first-round pick or prospect equivalent for Artturi Lehkonen

Edmonton will host the entire World Junior Championship next August.

Austria and France will replace Russia and Belarus at this year’s world championship.

