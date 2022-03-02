Lightning Round: Brayden Point “munching these points” for the team and himself

After giving up two goals early to the Ottawa Senators, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded with five in a row to win their 35th game of the season and sit themselves back on top of the Atlantic Division. Brayden Point finished with four points, while Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to six goals in five games. For full coverage, go check out our recap by Matt. [Raw Charge]

“With tonight’s victory, Tampa Bay extended their winning streak to five games while outscoring their opposition 23-13. They also take the top spot in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers not playing tonight. The playoffs are just around the corner and Jon Cooper and company look to be finding their groove at the right time.”

Steven Stamkos now has goals in five-straight games (6 goals total) for the longest goal streak on the Lightning this season. #GoBolts #OTTvsTBL — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) March 2, 2022

Additional coverage over at the NHL site from Bryan Burns, who has his Three Things from the win, including the goal and three assist game from Brayden Point. [NHL dot com]

“We talked about it this morning, we just played an event that was not normal,” Cooper said. “To come back, regardless of who we were playing, there was that potential to tiptoe into the game. We definitely did that. Give Ottawa credit, they came out hard. But, I liked our response. Guys dug their heels in.”

I think somewhat more impressively than the points was this backcheck from him. He started about 8ft behind his opponent and closed up enough of the gap to stick-lift the Senators forward and stop a scoring chance. Just looking at his feet gave me Martin St. Louis chills... What am I saying, it gave me Brayden Point chills because he’s Brayden Freaking Point.

look at Brayden Point go pic.twitter.com/3QzUe6hnUq — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 2, 2022

Brayden Point talks about getting 2 after the @TBLightning 5-2 win! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/5oM2bqlHou — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) March 2, 2022

Starting yesterday, NHL teams were allowed to start signing entry-level contracts that will officially start next season. They took advantage of that time to sign undrafted free agent Bennett MacArthur (a double last-y!) out of, you guessed it, the QMJHL. Geo has a full writeup on the left winger. [Raw Charge]

“The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced the signing of forward Bennett MacArthur to a three-year entry-level contract. The ELC will start with the 2022-23 season. A left winger, Bennett is listed at 6’1” and 197 pounds and hails from Summerside in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Bennet turned 21 at the end of January.”

Today being March 1st, teams can now begin signing draft choices currently on their reserve lists, as well as draft related unrestricted free agents (undrafted UFA's), to NHL contracts that being next season (2022-23).



This window closes again on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/kBT7RHjRwR — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 1, 2022

The Orlando Solar Bears ended their goalless drought last night, but that’ll be part of Tracey’s coverage next week. This week: pain and donuts. [Raw Charge]

“So, you may have noticed that the Orlando Solar Bears made some news in the middle of the week, as they had a light schedule to close out February. “Sadly, it did not overshadow the fact that the offense has gone into a major slump, having gone scoreless in their last three games, including back-to-back losses this week.”

This weekend, watch the rematch between Canada and the USA, hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is only being broadcasted locally in Pittsburgh, and nationally in Canada. Hopefully the Lightning can get themselves on the PWHPA (Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association) schedule and host a game before the professional women’s league — in likely partnership between the player union and the NHL or their clubs — starts up.

Hall-of-Famer and @PWHPA Ops Consultant Jayna Hefford: "This rivalry is one of the most storied in all of sports. We’re thrilled that the Penguins have provided the opportunity for fans to watch these women battle it out, once again."



Get tickets : https://t.co/67IKQTBC68 pic.twitter.com/IZgaaoYSFq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 1, 2022

Equipment giant CCM have stopped using Alex Ovechkin and other Russian players in their global marketing campaigns. This doesn’t say Ovechkin and other Russian players are dropped from the manufacturer, but they won’t be seen in campaigns for the foreseeable future.