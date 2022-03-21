 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Lightning add depth in Riley Nash, again

At this point I think he should just change his name to Depth Player

By HardevLad
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 31: Riley Nash #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the New York Rangers during the third period at Amalie Arena on December 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out their Trade Deadline with a minor move to re-acquire Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes. Nash cleared waivers this afternoon, meaning the Lightning can call him up for free when the rosters expand, alongside players like Gemel Smith and Alex Barre-Boulet. The return is the ever-famous “Future Considerations.”

Nash has gone between Columbus, Toronto, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Arizona, and now back to Tampa Bay in the last two years. He was pointless in his trips through Toronto, Winnipeg, and Tampa Bay 1.0, but got four assists on Arizona in 24 games. He played about 100 minutes during Tampa Bay 1.0, getting nine shots (wow!) playing mostly with Boris Katchouk, Gabriel Fortier, and Taylor Raddysh on the fourth line.

Don’t expect Nash to be or do much, he’s just a guy.

I really hope it’s for Future Considerations. They’ve got a bright future.

