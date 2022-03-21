Tampa Bay Lightning add depth in Riley Nash, again

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out their Trade Deadline with a minor move to re-acquire Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes. Nash cleared waivers this afternoon, meaning the Lightning can call him up for free when the rosters expand, alongside players like Gemel Smith and Alex Barre-Boulet. The return is the ever-famous “Future Considerations.”

We have acquired forward Riley Nash from Arizona in exchange for future considerations.



Nash will report to the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/8HMXCBEtaj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 21, 2022

Nash has gone between Columbus, Toronto, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Arizona, and now back to Tampa Bay in the last two years. He was pointless in his trips through Toronto, Winnipeg, and Tampa Bay 1.0, but got four assists on Arizona in 24 games. He played about 100 minutes during Tampa Bay 1.0, getting nine shots (wow!) playing mostly with Boris Katchouk, Gabriel Fortier, and Taylor Raddysh on the fourth line.

Report out there from @KevinWeekes that Lightning traded for Riley Nash. Nash cleared waivers today, so Lightning would be able to send him to Syracuse to provide some depth going down the stretch and during the playoffs. — GeoFitz (@GeoFitz4) March 21, 2022

Don’t expect Nash to be or do much, he’s just a guy.

Riley Nash (to Tampa) is a defensive bottom-sixer. pic.twitter.com/haxF6SdRw8 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022

Riley Nash, traded to TB, is the same player he was the last 60 times I had to post his card. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/fMvOhUfjvZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022

I really hope it’s for Future Considerations. They’ve got a bright future.