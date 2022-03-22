Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes Game 62

Time: 7:-00 pm Eastern Time

Location: PNC Arena

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSSO

Opponent SBNation Site: Canes Country

With the trade deadline in the not so distant past, the Tampa Bay Lightning have the roster that they hope will carry them all the way through the playoffs and back to the promised land. We should see the debut of the revamped third line with new additions Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul skating with Ross Colton.

It will likely take them awhile to find their chemistry, much like it took Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow a minute or three to catch on to the system. As long as it happens in time for the playoffs it’s all good. The good news is that they should have plenty of time to bond with their new teammates as tonight’s game kicks off a four-game road trip that takes them from Raleigh to Boston to Detroit to New York before they return home.

The games against Carolina and Boston will be good tests for the Lightning to see how their new-look line-up will fare against playoff competition. The Hurricanes are leading the Metro Division with a 41-15-6 record while Boston is just a point behind the Lightning as of this morning. While the Florida Panthers have a comfortable six point lead, only a single point separates the Lightning, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Boston Bruins. Tampa Bay needs wins now.

While a lot of eyes will be on the third line, it’s the top two lines that will need to be able to run and gun with the Hurricanes. While Brayden Point is humming right along, some of his linemates could use a boost. The struggles of Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli in finding the back of the net is well documented, but even Steven Stamkos (7 games without a goal) and Nikita Kucherov (1 goal in his last 9) have hit a bit of a scoring rut. These streaks happen throughout the season and it’s unlikely that it will last much longer. Still, tonight would be a great night to put an end to some of these droughts.

Carolina waited until the last moment to pull of their deadline deal, picking up Max Domi right before the 3:00 PM buzzer. He’s not expected to be in the line-up tonight, but will bring some added offense to them down the stretch. They are currently 11th in the league at 3.26 goals per game so a little extra firepower couldn’t hurt. Defense has been their strength this season, keeping teams to a league best 2.37 goals against per game.

It should be a pretty fun contest, and much like the game against the New York Rangers over the past weekend, should have a playoff-esque feel to it.

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Anthony Cirelli

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Ross Colton - Nick Paul

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Carolina Hurricanes Potential Lines

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Brendan Smith - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Defensemen

Jacob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta