Lightning Round: what is happening with Evgenii Dadonov

Monday at 3:00 P.M. ET was the NHL Trade Deadline. We all know that. But what happens when a trade is made after that deadline? Well, there are some misunderstandings floating around that one particular trade this year has been able to highlight. That trade is the Evgenii Dadonov trade from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Trade*

Right near the 3:00 P.M. deadline, the Golden Knights and Ducks agreed to a trade that would send forward Evgenii Dadonov and a second round pick to Anaheim in exchange for John Moore and Ryan Kesler’s LTIR contract.

This move is pivotal to Vegas’ cap shenanigans this season as they have multiple players on LTIR and will be over the cap if Dadonov’s contract is not removed. But because of the next two reasons, this trade might just be voided.

As the saying goes, fool around with LTIR and find out.

The Deadline

While the Golden Knights and Ducks had agreed to the deal before 3:00 P.M., there’s a chance they didn’t register it with the NHL until after the deadline.

This gets us to the misunderstanding. Players are allowed to be traded after the deadline, but they are not allowed to play games in the regular season or playoffs. This is different to the signing rule where players signed to contracts after the trade deadline are allowed to play in the regular season, but not in the playoffs. Trades have this extra wrinkle to them.

To clarify: players traded after the deadline are ineligible for both regular season and post season games.



A common misconception is that players traded after the deadline are ineligible for only playoff games. This applies to UFA's who sign after the deadline. https://t.co/861wbrJSi5 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 22, 2022

Plenty of trades on Monday were announced by the NHL after the deadline, including Nick Paul to the Lightning, but they were registered before 3:00 P.M. and were just in a long queue that took time for the NHL to sort through and approve.

And then that gets us to the next thing in this saga.

The No Trade Clause

The Anaheim Ducks are on Evgenii Dadonov’s No-Trade list and no one bothered to ask, check, or approve the trade with him or his people.

In the summer when Dadonov was traded from the Ottawa Senators to Vegas (for a third round pick), he submitted a 10-team no-trade list, which Anaheim was on. Because Dadonov didn’t have to waive his list to go to Vegas, it stayed intact.

However, Ottawa didn’t send the list to the NHL, and/or Vegas didn’t ask for an updated list, so when this trade came around, no one noticed the no-trade clause (except CapFriendly) until Dadonov’s agent started making calls.

The Fallout

The result of all this has become a situation between the NHLPA and the NHL, because a player’s contract and salary (along with Evgenii himself!) all hang in limbo.

The most likely result of this disaster is that the trade gets voided, meaning Dadonov has to go back to the team that traded a second round pick to get rid of him, followed by the team will be in serious cap trouble.

A slightly less likely result could be that the trade gets approved before the deadline, meaning Dadonov’s season is completely finished and he can go, uhh, home. No regular season, no playoffs, nothing.

A minuscule, but very NHL result could be that the league and PA bend the rules and give Vegas and Anaheim what they want, which is Dadonov off Vegas and able to play for Anaheim.

I think that would make a lot of people angry, especially if the trade was electronically confirmed to be submitted after 3:00 P.M. It’s never good when the lawmakers break the rules. Just ask Formula 1.

No matter what the result is going to be, I feel bad for Dadonov. He has literally nowhere to go at the moment, and very likely no chance at the playoffs after a long season on a competitive team.

I’d share a feeling of contempt with him in the direction of Vegas with their carelessness in handling this potential trade. Talk about shooting from the hip and ending up with a hole in your shoe.

Poll What do you think happens to Dadonov? Awkward return to Vegas

To Anaheim, season over

To Anaheim, rules broken, able to play vote view results 80% Awkward return to Vegas (20 votes)

4% To Anaheim, season over (1 vote)

16% To Anaheim, rules broken, able to play (4 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Sources:

CapFriendly.com

Pension Plan Puppets

So we will see how this is adjudicated. Feel for Dadonov, who did nothing wrong here and is caught in tough spot. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 22, 2022

I’ve had two sources tell me this morning they believe the Evgenii Dadonov trade to Anaheim will likely be voided.



Nothing official, just what I’m hearing. Apparently Dadonov filed his NTC with Ottawa on June 30 (prior to July 1 deadline) & VGK never received it from Ottawa. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 22, 2022

There is no update on Evgenii Dadonov's status and the league continues to review the trade with the Ducks, according to the Golden Knights organization. #VegasBorn — David Schoen (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) March 22, 2022

Lightning Links

Yesterday, the Syracuse Crunch called up Amir Miftakhov from the ECHL, after sending recently-acquired goaltender Alexei Melnichuk to the Orlando Solar Bears. These moves give the Lightning a little more stability in their goalie depth chart.

The @TBLightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the #SyrCrunch from @OrlandoHockey.



The Crunch have also released goaltender Corbin Kaczperski from his PTO.https://t.co/Ce21KEKFv6 — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 22, 2022

And finally, here is the recap from 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. [Raw Charge]