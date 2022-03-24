Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins: Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins: GAME #63

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: TD Garden

Broadcast/Streaming: ESPN+, TVAS, SNE, SNO, BSSUN, NESN

Opponent SBNation Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder

After losing to the Carolina Hurricanes two days ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning have found themselves in a very unusual slump. The Lightning have lost six out of their ten previous games, with all of the losses came against playoff teams. They’ve dropped to third place in the Atlantic Division and the lead over the Boston Bruins has decreased to one point. The Bruins host the Bolts tonight at TD Garden in Boston and have a real chance to leapfrog them in the standings.

Struggling in the final weeks of the regular season is not a new thing for the Lightning though. In 2020-21 the Lightning ended the regular season with three straight losses, while in 2019-20 they lost seven out of ten final games, but despite these struggles they managed to win the Cup both times.

The Lightning have acquired two new pieces at the trade deadline and their adjustment to the lineup will obviously take some time. Nick Paul made his debut against the Canes on Tuesday night. Given the circumstances in which he joined the team on the morning before the game, his debut was solid considering he had never practiced with the team. He played around ten minutes on a line with Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton, scored a goal in his first game and their line overall made a positive impression, recording 66.23 xGF% — most than any other Lightning’s line. Paul also got some minutes on penalty kill and unfortunately was on the ice for two opponent’s power play goals.

Brandon Hagel had been promoted to the first line in his second game with the Lightning. The line with Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat were noticeable on the ice, but were slightly outplayed by the opponent. At yesterday’s practice Hagel skated with Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos on the second line, while the coaching staff reunited the infamous Palat-Point-Kucherov line. Expect these lines to be shuffled constantly in the next weeks, as Jon Cooper and his staff will look for more optimal combination.

a look at the lines …



Palat - Point - Kucherov

Killorn - Stamkos - Hagel

Maroon - Bellemare - Perry

Paul - Cirelli - Colton — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 23, 2022

The Bruins also made some changes ahead of the playoffs. Josh Brown, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline hasn’t joined the team yet, Hampus Lindholm has already practiced with his new teammates yesterday’s morning. According to the Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy, Lindholm will play on the first pair alongside Charlie McAvoy, moving Mike Reilly down in the lineup.

Patrice Bergeron, who missed previous three games due to infection in his elbow, is probable for tonight’s game. The 36-year-old Bruins captain will be evaluated later this morning.

The season series between Tampa and Boston is even so far. The Lightning won the first game in Boston in December, while the Bruins defeated the Bolts in January at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Steven Stamkos - Brandon Hagel

Ross Colton - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Boston Bruins Lines:

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defense

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Mike Reilly

Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark