Lightning Round: Bolts ended their three-game losing streak with a win in Detroit

The Lightning returned to third place in the Atlantic Division

By Igor Nikonov
Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in overtime, ending their three-game losing streak. The Bolts were on the brink of another loss, but Steven Stamkos’ power play goal with five minutes left sent them to overtime, where Brayden Point clinched two points for the team [Raw Charge]

Regardless, Tampa Bay found a way to win, snapped their losing streak, and can feel good about themselves once again. They’re going to need confidence moving forward; in their remaining 18 games, they will play a playoff eight times. Given how inconsistent they’ve been against better competition this season, the time is now to iron out the kinks and be in playoff mode.

After stopping 26 out of 27 opponent’s shots, Brian Elliott was named the first star of the game. In his postgame interview he said that he hopes this win will help them to regain confidence.

Meanwhile, Brayden Point’s game-winning goal became his ninth career overtime goal, he’s now just one overtime goal behind Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos for the most overtime goals in franchise history.

The Lightning returned to the third place in the Atlantic Division, remaining one point behind the Boston Bruins.

Ryan McDonagh, who suffered an injury after blocking a shot in third period of the game against the Boston Bruins, is out indefinitely. Per sources, he could be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Lightning Links

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans 5-1 on Saturday night. Charles Hudon (twice), Anthony Richard and Riley Nash (twice) scored for Syracuse.

The Crunch’ goaltender Max Lagace recorded his 100th career AHL win.

Hockey News

The Isobel Cup Playoffs will continue today with two semifinal games.

The results from a very high-scoring night in the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl scored hat-trick, but his team still lost to the Calgary Flames 9-5 in another crazy “Battle of Alberta“ game.

Marc-Andre Fleury earned his first win with the Minnesota Wild, after making 25 saves in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season, matching his career-high on Saturday. That didn’t help the Toronto Maple Leafs though, as they’ve lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.

