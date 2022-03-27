Lightning Round: Bolts ended their three-game losing streak with a win in Detroit

On Saturday afternoon the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in overtime, ending their three-game losing streak. The Bolts were on the brink of another loss, but Steven Stamkos’ power play goal with five minutes left sent them to overtime, where Brayden Point clinched two points for the team [Raw Charge]

Regardless, Tampa Bay found a way to win, snapped their losing streak, and can feel good about themselves once again. They’re going to need confidence moving forward; in their remaining 18 games, they will play a playoff eight times. Given how inconsistent they’ve been against better competition this season, the time is now to iron out the kinks and be in playoff mode.

After stopping 26 out of 27 opponent’s shots, Brian Elliott was named the first star of the game. In his postgame interview he said that he hopes this win will help them to regain confidence.

Brian Elliott talks about the @TBLightning win in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/YKM5xJGdna — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Brayden Point’s game-winning goal became his ninth career overtime goal, he’s now just one overtime goal behind Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos for the most overtime goals in franchise history.

Brayden Point scored his ninth career overtime goal, behind only Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos (both w/ 10) for the most in @TBLightning history.#NHLStats: https://t.co/O0sCaNmKvn pic.twitter.com/zV2mWBExqv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 26, 2022

The Lightning returned to the third place in the Atlantic Division, remaining one point behind the Boston Bruins.

Ryan McDonagh, who suffered an injury after blocking a shot in third period of the game against the Boston Bruins, is out indefinitely. Per sources, he could be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Update: Defenseman Ryan McDonagh will not play today in Detroit and is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 26, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans 5-1 on Saturday night. Charles Hudon (twice), Anthony Richard and Riley Nash (twice) scored for Syracuse.

We put up five against the Amerks and we looked good doing it. pic.twitter.com/hVTmni50dJ — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 27, 2022

The Crunch’ goaltender Max Lagace recorded his 100th career AHL win.

100 @TheAHL wins for our man between the pipes! pic.twitter.com/CxwyswwamP — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) March 27, 2022

The Isobel Cup Playoffs will continue today with two semifinal games.

Bracket Update‼️#Isobel2022



After day one just 4 teams remain, be sure to catch the semifinals tomorrow on @ESPNPlus & TSN Direct pic.twitter.com/dNeAYudluR — PHF (@PHF) March 26, 2022

The results from a very high-scoring night in the NHL.

A frantic 14-goal "Battle of Alberta" headlined a 12-game Saturday in the NHL.#NHLStats: https://t.co/O0sCaNmKvn pic.twitter.com/Em87rAzHG9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2022

The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl scored hat-trick, but his team still lost to the Calgary Flames 9-5 in another crazy “Battle of Alberta“ game.

Marc-Andre Fleury earned his first win with the Minnesota Wild, after making 25 saves in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This team is just blossoming ❤️



Sleep tight, we'll see you tomorrow #mnwild fans. pic.twitter.com/ieICloCAB4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 27, 2022

Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season, matching his career-high on Saturday. That didn’t help the Toronto Maple Leafs though, as they’ve lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.