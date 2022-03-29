 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Ottawa Senators owner, Eugene Melnyk, dies at 62

And the NHL’s new Playoff Cap rule

The Ottawa Senators announced on Monday that owner, Eugene Melnyk, has passed away suddenly at the age of 62 from an illness.

Melnyk founded Capital Sports and Entertainment, the company that saved the Ottawa Senators from bankruptcy, in 2003. The Senators reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, and made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, as well. The team has made the playoffs in 16 of its 29 year history since expansion in 1992.

Melnyk was a Ukrainian-Canadian who worked hard to support his community. The Ottawa Senators published an obituary touching on the life of the businessman, philanthropist, and family man.

The NHL Board of Governors meetings are happening right now in Florida and some changes are expected to be made from it.

First, the NHL is potentially trying to do something different with the NHL Awards, which I admit haven’t watched in years. This year, they’re planning to host it in the city hosting games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. That should at least bring some focus back towards the competition, the athletes, and the big prizes instead of whatever the Mark Messier Leadership Award is.

Also on the docket is implementing a salary cap in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, eliminating what many call the Nikita Kucherov rule, but I like to call it the “Vegas Golden Knights Are Too Dumb To Do This Right” rule.

Regardless of the name, it’s going to make the playoffs worse. What happens when players get injured in the playoffs now? Do we want teams playing short? We know playoff hockey is more violent because the NHL and their referees choose it to be.

The Boston Pride took home the Isobel Cup last night in Wesley Chapel, defeating the Connecticut Whale 4-2 for their second consecutive championship.

