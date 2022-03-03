Lightning Round: Tampa Bay makes history by NOT streaking

One of the strengths of this current version of the Tampa Bay Lightning is that they don’t get into long funks during the season. They have been very good at shaking off losses or bad outings and moving on without dwelling on any lack of success. They’ve been so good at it in fact, that they have set a a record according to the fine folks over at ESPN:

The Lightning have played 52 games this season without losing back-to-back games in regulation



That’s the most games into a season without a losing streak by a reigning Stanley Cup champion in NHL history pic.twitter.com/XFPiW1lo6e — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2022

That’s one of those facts that you instantly think is wrong, yet, after a quick perusal of their game log this season, it turns out it is true.

They do have a couple of three-game “losing” streaks this season, but in both cases they sandwiched a shoot-out loss in between a couple of regulation losses. Not only have they not lost back-to-back regulation games, they’ve only lost multiple games in a row in any manner just twice this season. Considering they have 7 winning streaks of three games or more (including their current five-game heater) this season, it’s no wonder they’re on top of the division.

While they’ve duplicated this feat in their last two runs to the Stanley Cup, it’s pretty impressive to not go more than one game without a point throughout the long haul of a regular season. Congratulations to the Lightning.

Lightning / NHL News

Three NCAA prospects who may turn pro soon [Raw Charge]

Geo looks at three players who may be more of a household name later this month.

What’s the potential for the Lightning to host an outdoor game? [Tampa Bay Times]

Not great, Bob. While the warm weather, even in the depths of January wouldn’t help, it’s the humidity that may end up being the real sticking point to the Bolts playing outdoors at RayJay. Still, it’s not impossible to think one day the technology will be there to have the Lightning host the Panthers under the bright lights.

Jeff Vinink on real estate, inflation, and NFTs [St. Pete Catalyst]

It’s a two part series with the Lightning owner as well as ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood on why they each took risks to invest in the Tampa Bay area. Not much involving hockey, but a good look into the way the best owner in sports works in other areas of his life.

Frank Seravalli’s Trade Target List [Daily Face-off]

Again, it’s not likely any of these names will end up with the Lightning, but it’s always fun to see who else may make a deal before the end of March.

The CHL has cancelled the 2022 Canada Russia Series. They have not made a determination on if youngsters from Russia and Belarus will be eligible for the import draft this season. They’ve kicked that can down the road hoping for a drastic change in the situation.

A statement from the Canadian Hockey League / Une déclaration de la Ligue canadienne de hockey pic.twitter.com/2o2A3toG1j — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 2, 2022

Trrrrraaaaaaaaddddddeee [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

It’s not likely the type of deal that wins Stanley Cups, but the Calgary Flames shored up some goaltender depth by acquiring Michael McNiven from the Montreal Canadiens for the ever popular “future considerations”. McNiven will likely report to and play for the Abbotsford Heat.

Your moment of hockey happiness - it’s a Goalie Goal!