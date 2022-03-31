Lightning Round: Ryan McDonagh out for another week

At the Tampa Bay Lightning post-practice media scrum, Coach Jon Cooper updated the press on the condition of veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

#TBLightning Jon Cooper said Ryan McDonagh could be back in another week. He’s been skating on own — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 30, 2022

McDonagh was injured in the Lightning’s loss to the Boston Bruins a couple of weeks ago when he blocked a shot. At the time he was ruled out “indefinitely” so for Coach Cooper to put something of a timeline on his return is a good sign. The Bolts will definitely want the rugged defender back in the line-up during their stretch run, but for now his absence is giving Cal Foote a chance to play a few games.

With the way the blueline has battled through injuries this season it’s good to get Foote and Zach Bogosian as much playing time as possible during the regular season as they will be called upon in the playoffs at some point. While McDonagh never wants out of the line-up, getting a couple of weeks on the sidelines isn’t the worst thing in the world as he’s likely to play some big minutes as the Lightning try to move up in the division.

Lightning / NHL News

