Lightning Round: Jon Cooper with his honest thoughts during and after loss to Pittsburgh

“It was unacceptable to come out like we did. But, Pittsburgh was exceptional. Give them credit, they came in, a game I’m sure they circled on their calendar, and imposed their will on us and we had no answer.” This is what Jon Cooper said after a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Thursday night. That wasn’t all he said, as he was also ejected over criticizing the officiating late in the second period. And yes, we have the video.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the only goal for the Lightning. Danton Heinen, Sidney Crosby, Brock McGinn, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 39 shots while Tristan Jarry stopped 20 of 21.”

Brayden Point also got into a scrap with Kris Letang in the game at the end of the first period after the Lightning had put themselves down 0-2 once again with a slow start. Video down below.

“They outplayed us. Start to finish.” #PITvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 4, 2022

Jon Cooper was ejected. This game's had everything. pic.twitter.com/QpNWVa6HBJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2022

all of us when we realized who was fighting: pic.twitter.com/NieJJoyxSc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2022

The NHL’s Black Hockey History Truck is outside Amalie Arena right now! Go down and check it out if you haven’t already.

The @NHL Black Hockey History Truck Tour has landed in Tampa!



Stop by before tonight and tomorrow's game in the green lot across from @AmalieArena. pic.twitter.com/49epLBsQxo — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 3, 2022

Greg Wyshynski has a story on the impact of hockey’s Russian backlash and what could be coming in the future, including quotes from Andrei Svechnikov, his teammates, Dan Milstein, and the IIHF. [ESPN]

“Most Russian people that I know, and especially hockey players, want world peace. Nobody likes the war,” the agent said. “They’re being discriminated against right now because they’re Russian. Their lives are being threatened.”

