Lightning Round: The Bolts still haven’t lost back-to-back games in regulation this season

The Bolts bounced back after losing on Thursday.

By Igor Nikonov
Detroit Red Wings v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After a deserved loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back and took a win against the Detroit Red Wings last night. Three power play goals and Brian Elliott’s performance, who has now recorded a victory in three consecutive starts, led the Bolts to the win [Raw Charge]

It’s going to be a long two months for the Tampa Bay Lightning down the stretch. Six back-to-back games highlight a slog to the end that will test the depth of the team. They survived the first test Friday night as they fought off a willing challenger in the Detroit Red Wings, 3-1. Brian Elliott made a rare start and stopped 22 of 23 shots. Mikhail Sergachev scored the game-winner in the third period while Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also added power play goals.

The Lightning have also improved their record of the most games without losing back-to-back in regulation by a reigning Stanley Cup champion. The count is now at 54 games.

Jon Cooper praised the Lightning’s defence in postgame press conference.

The third star of the game Brian Elliott talked about staying concentrated and the Lightning’s ability to bounce back in back-to-back games.

In other news, Ondrej Palat played his 600th game in Lightning’s jersey. In 600 regular season games with the Lightning, Palat recorded 408 (140+268) points.

Steven Stamkos’ son Carter has fulfilled his dream of riding a zamboni last night. Corey Perry’s son Griffin joined him on a ride.

Lightning Links

In a high-scoring game the Syracuse Crunch were defeated 8-5 by the Utica Comets, the two teams will meet again on Saturday night.

The Orlando Solar Bears edged the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night. The Lightning’s prospect Max Cajkovic scored the decisive goal against South Carolina.

Hockey News

Five games were decided by one goal in the NHL last night.

The Dallas Stars’ Jason Robertson scored his first career hat-trick, helping his team to beat the Winnipeg Jets.

The Los Angeles Kings’ Victor Arvidsson has also recorded a hat-trick last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Minnesota Wild’s slump continues as the team lost their seventh game in the past ten games against the Buffalo Sabres last night.

The Chicago Blackhawks have made further changes after naming Kyle Davidson as their new general manager. The Lightning will face Chicago on Sunday.

