Lightning Round: Andrej Sustr on waivers

Would Yzerman in Detroit dare claim him?

By HardevLad
2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 26: Andrej Sustr #29 of the Tampa Bay Lightning arrives for the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed Andrej Sustr on waivers. He initially cleared waivers on October 11th and has been cycled up and down as a depth defenseman as needed. However, he’s been on the roster long enough that he needs waivers again. I’m pretty confident he will clear again, as he has multiple times in his career before.

One wrinkle in this idea is that the Detroit Red Wings also placed someone on waivers, potentially opening up a chance for Steve Yzerman to pick up another former Bolt. Danny DeKeyser — on his birthday of all days — was placed on waivers and is on the last year of a grueling six-year contract with an AAV of $5 million signed by Ken Holland.

The Red Wings have a lot of defenseman on the roster at the moment, nine to be exact, including the recently claimed Olli Juolevi. I don’t think they’re in the business of picking up another one, but you never know. Check with us on Twitter after 2pm for the news. We’ll have a post about it if Sustr is indeed claimed.

The NHL might bring back the Reverse Retro jerseys for next season, in a report by Sean Shapiro. This would include the awesome retro Tampa Bay Lightning jersey and the Mighty Ducks, among other teams.

The NHL also made some changes to their Stanley Cup Playoffs logos. The old shield is gone, replaced by this very Vegas Golden Knights looking one. I don’t read anything into it, just noticing the similarity. The Lightning one is nicely unoffensive, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the trophy, not the logo it’s in.

Here’s a cool story over the weekend. Sophomore forward Jason Robertson, who finished second in Calder Trophy voting last year, scored two hat tricks over the weekend for the Dallas Stars. The 22-year-old scored his first career hat trick on Friday, and then a second on Sunday night, with the third being his 100th career goal. Robertson was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of the OHL.

Another milestone included Auston Matthews scoring his 40th goal of the season in his 49th game, a Leafs win over Columbus. The Rocket Richard leader, putting him behind only Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin for active players with 40-goal seasons.

The Vancouver Canucks released their pride jersey yesterday, encompassing the land’s culture with local artists and the team’s designs.

The NHL notified the KHL on Monday that it has officially severed all ties and communication with Russia’s KHL, a league heavily connected to president Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. Frank Seravalli with the full story below. I wonder what’s going to become of NHL prospects in the KHL system in the next 6-12 months.

