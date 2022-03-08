Lightning Round: Andrej Sustr on waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed Andrej Sustr on waivers. He initially cleared waivers on October 11th and has been cycled up and down as a depth defenseman as needed. However, he’s been on the roster long enough that he needs waivers again. I’m pretty confident he will clear again, as he has multiple times in his career before.

One wrinkle in this idea is that the Detroit Red Wings also placed someone on waivers, potentially opening up a chance for Steve Yzerman to pick up another former Bolt. Danny DeKeyser — on his birthday of all days — was placed on waivers and is on the last year of a grueling six-year contract with an AAV of $5 million signed by Ken Holland.

The Red Wings have a lot of defenseman on the roster at the moment, nine to be exact, including the recently claimed Olli Juolevi. I don’t think they’re in the business of picking up another one, but you never know. Check with us on Twitter after 2pm for the news. We’ll have a post about it if Sustr is indeed claimed.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Danny DeKeyser (DET) and Andrej Sustr (TB). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2022

The NHL might bring back the Reverse Retro jerseys for next season, in a report by Sean Shapiro. This would include the awesome retro Tampa Bay Lightning jersey and the Mighty Ducks, among other teams.

Reported it was a possibility back in October, but have been able to confirm the NHL is bringing back the reverse retro jersey program next season. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) March 7, 2022

More drip on the ice



The NHL is bringing back reverse retro jerseys for teams next season, sources confirm to @seanshapiro. pic.twitter.com/ih71Tg1btr — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) March 7, 2022

The NHL also made some changes to their Stanley Cup Playoffs logos. The old shield is gone, replaced by this very Vegas Golden Knights looking one. I don’t read anything into it, just noticing the similarity. The Lightning one is nicely unoffensive, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the trophy, not the logo it’s in.

NHL reveals new #StanleyCup playoffs and final logos/branding. pic.twitter.com/lGw0lpRTLt — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 7, 2022

Here’s a cool story over the weekend. Sophomore forward Jason Robertson, who finished second in Calder Trophy voting last year, scored two hat tricks over the weekend for the Dallas Stars. The 22-year-old scored his first career hat trick on Friday, and then a second on Sunday night, with the third being his 100th career goal. Robertson was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of the OHL.

NHL's First Star of the Week:



Who else but Robo? pic.twitter.com/Nd7jp0xaCZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 7, 2022

With his tonight, Jason Robertson is the first Dallas Star to EVER score hat tricks in back-to-back games AND his third goal tonight is his th @NHL point.



Congrats, Robo!@JasonRob1999 | @NHL_on_TNT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/V7tFTMrVdV — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 7, 2022

Another milestone included Auston Matthews scoring his 40th goal of the season in his 49th game, a Leafs win over Columbus. The Rocket Richard leader, putting him behind only Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin for active players with 40-goal seasons.

Don’t look now, but Auston Matthews became the first player in 2021-22 to score 40 goals.@AM34 joined Darryl Sittler (1980-81, 1979-80, 1977-78 & 1975-76) as the second @MapleLeafs player in franchise history to record four 40-goal seasons. #NHLStats: https://t.co/WGTz1mT61I pic.twitter.com/6GxL1uXO7i — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 8, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks released their pride jersey yesterday, encompassing the land’s culture with local artists and the team’s designs.

Promoting inclusion is an important value of the #Canucks organization and we are grateful for our diverse fanbase.



Debuting our 2022 Pride jersey, designed by @flyerswitch, representing the 2SLGBTQ+ community.



The jerseys will be worn for warm-up March 11th vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/BovQyF7hkD — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2022

Inspired by @flyerswitch's queer experience and the beautiful landscape of British Columbia, dive into the details of the #Canucks 2022 Pride jersey. pic.twitter.com/QIvAwfmFsB — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2022

The NHL notified the KHL on Monday that it has officially severed all ties and communication with Russia’s KHL, a league heavily connected to president Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. Frank Seravalli with the full story below. I wonder what’s going to become of NHL prospects in the KHL system in the next 6-12 months.