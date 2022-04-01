Lightning Round: Ryan McDonagh has begun skating again

Ryan McDonagh has missed the last three games with the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an upper body injury, according to the team. After about a week, McDonagh is now able to begin skating on his own as he progresses back up to game speed. Jon Cooper estimates he’ll be good to go in about a week as he progresses from skating on his own to taking part in practices.

The Lightning are on a bit of a homestand right now, so McDonagh will get lots of time at the rink.

#TBLightning Jon Cooper said Ryan McDonagh could be back in another week. He’s been skating on own — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 30, 2022

Jon Cooper on the status of Ryan McDonagh, who has missed three games with an upper body injury: “It is progressing. He has been on the ice to get his conditioning back. Hopefully, within a week but I would be happy if that happened” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 30, 2022

In other Lightning news, the team has signed defensive prospect Nick Perbix to a one-year ELC starting next season, with an ATO on the Syracuse Crunch for the rest of the season. Perbix, 23, was drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round in 2017 and played for Team USA at the most recent Olympics where he registered an assist in four games. [Raw Charge]

“Perbix is a big (6’4”, 200 lbs) right-shooting defenseman who has spent the last four years with St. Cloud State, posting 14 goals and 66 points in 104 career games. In the 2021 Raw Charge Top 25 under 25 we had him ranked right at 25. Geo has been a big supporter of Perbix since he’s been drafted and had this to say...”

We have signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a one-year, entry-level contract.



He'll finish the 2021-22 season with the @SyracuseCrunch.



: https://t.co/kaVWQSnfQb pic.twitter.com/bHC2UTW59t — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 31, 2022

Back to Tampa Bay, Zach Bogosian got to take his 3-year-old son for a skate around Amalie and the two had this sweet moment together. Don’t punch too hard, Hunter, Dad needs to play in the playoffs.

Zach Bogosian on “fighting” with his three year old son, Hunter, yesterday at Amalie Arena: “He asked me if I wanted to fight so he wanted to do it. It was fun. You remember that age, what it was like, and to see him loving the game as much as I do it's like a proud dad moment” pic.twitter.com/CzSsvnlwL0 — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) March 31, 2022

CapFriendly is adding some new features to the site, including a past and future projection of the salary cap. Earlier this week at the GM Meetings, the GMs were told the cap would be rising $1 million for next year.

Fun fact: The salary cap has deceased once, -6.7% between 2011-12 and 2012-13



We've added a new page: Salary Cap History



This page also summarizes the estimated cap increases as they are released by the league.https://t.co/8lggaT0WTy pic.twitter.com/GEDw0lAYom — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 31, 2022

Remember when we shared that the NHL was planning to do a Reddit AMA with one of their referees? Turns out they came to their senses and cancelled it. It’s a shame, I would’ve loved to have seen the bloodbath. It would’ve been like looking at an eclipse. Hopefully another time.