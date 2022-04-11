Lightning Round - Fun with numbers: Brian Elliott shutout edition

On Saturday Brian Elliott turned 37-years-old. On Sunday, he posted his first shutout as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was yet another strong start for the backup netminder who has now posted an 8-3-3 record in his first season as Andrei Vasilevskiy’s running mate. In doing so, he became the 26th netminder in franchise history to blank an opponent.

Thanks to our friends at the Lightning, along with some extra research, here are some fun facts about the shutout.

- It was Brian Elliott’s 43rd career shutout. With 43 shutouts he has the third most among goalies that were drafted in 2003. Only Marc-Andre Fleury (71) and Jaroslav Halak (52) have more. Not bad for a 9th round pick.

- Elliott now has five career shutouts against the Sabres, including his last three.

- Elliott has posted shutouts with five different franchises (Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators). Only Sean Burke (former Bolt!), Dwayne Roloson (former Bolt!), and Lorne Chabot (played before the Bolts existed!) have shutouts for more teams.

- At 37-years-and-one-day only Burke, Roloson, and Bill Ranford were older when they posted their shutouts with the Lightning.

Most importantly, the shutout gave Vasilevskiy an extra couple of days off. Elliott will have at least one more start over the last 10 games of the season (either Columbus or the Islanders at the season-ending back-to-back). He may get one more against the Detroit Red Wings on the 19th. That start would give Vasy a four-day break before a three-game stint against Toronto, Nashville, Florida.

Lightning / NHL News

Elliott and friends shut out Sabres [Raw Charge]

The Lightning scored early and often as they cruised to their first easy win in what feels like forever. Elliott has three shutouts in the last two seasons, all against Buffalo.

Lightning giving away replica rings [Tampa Bay Times]

Want to add some bling to your collection? Well go ahead and get your tickets for next Saturday’s game.

Lightning need to return to lock down mentality [Tampa Bay Times]

Sunday’s game was a good start, but they need to continue to find ways to get the lead and hold onto it. Or as Alex Killorn put it in the article, “playing the right way and peaking at the right time”.

Guess Who? Kids Day headshots [NHL.com]

The Bolts try to guess their teammates based on drawings by children. Wholesome fun for the whole family.

Bet you can't guess which #Bolt wanted to be a cowboy as a kid. pic.twitter.com/Jfe1zW7PPs — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 10, 2022

Kraken sign Matty Beniers [Davy Jones Locker Room]

The first number one pick in Seattle Kraken history has signed his entry-level contract. With college hockey season over, the Kraken inked their top prospect to his first pro contract. Chances are he’ll be on the ice some time this week. That makes two top prospects (Owen Power being the second) that will be making their debuts before the end of the season.

One nightmare match-up for 5 NHL playoff contenders [Bleacher Report]

Lose a few games in a row and I guess you’re no longer a “playoff contender”. Still, the Lightning show up as a nightmare match-up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. If that should happen (currently possible) it will be wildly entertaining.

Crosby picks up point 1400 in win over Predators [PensBurgh]

In his 1100th career NHL game, Sidney Crosby posted three points to get to the 1400 point mark in his career. Love him or hate him, Sid remains good at hockey at age 34. Meanwhile Evgeni Malkin may get a phone call from the league for this one. At the very least he should pay Mark Borowiecki’s dental bill.

Mark Borowiecki takes a minor for slashing and Evgeni Malkin takes a double minor for high sticking at the end of the second pic.twitter.com/hmHmeyG6MP — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 10, 2022

A note from yesterday. Gone, but never forgotten.